Gameday has arrived as the Mike Young era enters year 3 with the Virginia Tech Hokies looking to build on their NCAA Tournament appearance and ACC top 4 finish from last season. The Hokies return most of their main contributors with Tyrece Radford and Wabissa Bede being the only departures while adding a few new players headlined by former Wofford star PG Storm Murphy who should provide a PG upgrade especially as a scorer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO