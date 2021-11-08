No mail on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11 with parades, ceremonies, concerts, speeches and more events across the United States. The federal holiday is typically observed on the same day every year, but if Nov. 11 falls on a weekend, it is observed on the closest weekday. This year, Veterans Day falls on Thursday, so it will be observed Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Celebrating contributions made by veterans and famers to our state and country, November is a month of transition, a time to reflect and give thanks. We honor our community and the many ways that our fellow Vermonters contribute to our collective well-being. We are grateful for our harvest and being able to share our abundance.
Next week, a new round of stimulus check payments totaling $285 will be distributed to almost half a million American people. Americans in the state of Maine will be eligible for this payment, which is set to be released on November 15th. Governor Janet Mills of Maine noted in a...
The scrappy port city of Tacoma, known for its glass art, breweries, and nearby Mount Rainier, is also home to some frightening ghosts. A myriad of spirits is still doing business at the Old Tacoma City Hall. The building, which dates back to 1893, served as government headquarters for more than 50 years. When the facility fell into disrepair, it was vacated—save for the ghosts walking the halls. The most famous ghost is Gus, who spends his time flipping lights on and off, making noise, and throwing various objects. When a restaurant temporarily occupied the building’s first floor, Gus would regularly rattle the silverware and occasionally break a wine bottle. It is believed that Gus is the ghost of an inmate who was once housed at the jail. It’s also common for the bell in the clock tower to ring even though the building is empty.
In Orting, Washington, there is a tiny home village program meant for homeless veterans, and early indications seem to suggest that it’s been really successful. “I can’t tell you the last time I had my own place,” said a U.S. Army vet named Jimmy. “I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever had my own place.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
Barre set aside political bickering and pettiness to agree to hang a giant flag across the heart of downtown this week. Bickering aside, that giant American flag (and every American flag) serves as an appropriate backdrop and reminder of this day. It is about those who serve our nation. This...
PITTSFORD — The Navy wasn’t ready for Cathy Rider when she joined in 1971. “What John said about my military experience, yes, I knocked down some barriers, and, boy, did I have a good time doing it, because they were my brothers, and I was their sister, so we had a camaraderie about that,” she said Thursday at the annual Pittsford Veterans Day Ceremony where she was the keynote speaker.
On Friday morning, due to a technical error, The Times Argus website reposted as “breaking news” an article from June 23, 2020, announcing that National Life was downsizing its staff. While the article was accurate at the time of its publication, it is not true today. We apologize for the anxiety and confusion our technical error caused at National Life, around the City of Montpelier, across state government, and to our online readers. We are currently reviewing our protocols to insure such an error does not happen again. Thank you all for your continued support of our newspaper.
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Tillyanna Jean Proof, was born Nov. 4, 2021, to Sasha Proof, of Barre. A son, Taber William Pospisil, was born Nov. 2, 2021, to Shayne and Allison (Hebert) Pospisil, of Stowe. Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Olive Frances Mowery, was born Nov. 1, 2021, to Ashley...
After decades of trying to find more remote work opportunities, military spouses are now finally finding more options. Even though they are required to move, military spouses want stable jobs, said an expert.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day will be held which according to the American Legion national headquarters, began in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. According to the American Legion, the date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between...
Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday. It is observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans -- people who served in the United States Armed Forces. (Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day...Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died while in military service.)
STATEWIDE — No regular mail will be delivered on Veterans Day by the U.S. Postal Service. That’s according to the USPS, as postal employees celebrate the holiday on Nov. 11. However, carriers will be delivering Priority Mail Express and other guaranteed next-day services. The U.S. Postal Service is one of...
