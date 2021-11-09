CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Evaluna and Camilo change the name of their baby in front of millions

By Monica Tirado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Evaluna and Camilo experienced one of the most exciting moments of their careers as guests on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) last Friday, November 5. Besides being a milestone in their professional lives, it was also a very special moment as they performed Indigo‘s theme song. The couple had an amazing performance in front of millions of viewers, with a heartfelt dedication to the little one they are expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qnr7_0cqfiv9H00 @camilo

They also played a joke on Fallon who previously gave them a suit for the baby. The couple revealed in October that they decided to name their baby Indigo, whether they are a boy or girl. The singers approached Jimmy and thanked him for such a sweet gesture, and quipped that they were willing to change their son or daughter‘s name to Jimmy! Laughing, the show host told them that he thought it was perfect.

RELATED:

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner reveal that they are expecting their first child

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner’s relationship timeline

Some think they unintentionally ‘revealed’ the gender of their baby since Jimmy is typically a boy‘s name. But it’s likely just a joke considering they said just a few weeks ago they want to wait until the birth of Indigo to know the sex.


Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
TODAY.com

Former 'Millionaire Matchmaker' contestant Trevor Jones dies suddenly

A former contestant on the dating show “Millionaire Matchmaker,” Trevor Jones died earlier this month after a sudden illness, his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky confirmed. In a post about his late friend, Lubinsky said Jones experienced a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event” and died on Oct. 9....
RETAIL
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Indigo#Instagram Una Publicaci N
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Holds Adorable Daughter Daisy, 1, As He & Katy Perry Touch Down In LA

Daisy Dove is back in Los Angeles! Orlando Bloom was spotted holding his daughter after celebrating fiancée Katy Perry’s birthday in Mexico. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are back in Los Angeles with daughter Daisy. The actor, 44, was spotted carrying his 1-year-old daughter in a parking structure on October 26 following his getaway with fiancée Katy to celebrate her 37th birthday. He looked comfortable in a casual white t-shirt and khaki pants, his hair slightly disheveled from his travels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy