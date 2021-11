A woman ran a marathon, but what she didn’t expect to have when running it, was a bad case of Diarrhea. So she wouldn’t have a bad accident while running, she would run faster to get to the next port-a-potty. She made multiple stops until she reached about the 17 mile mark, where it subsided. After that, she ran to the finish. She completed the marathon a little over 3 hours, even after making multiple stops! She said the determination to make it to the next port-a-potty was what made her move quicker. We have more on this story in today’s Other News!

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO