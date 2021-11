Looking for Fordham football coverage for 2021-22? Check out all of our articles on each game this season, both home and away. Read any of these to experience the highs and lows of Fordham football, such as Ryan Greenhagen’s remarkably numerous tackles in the game against the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 4, and for the tight game that Fordham won by just one point against Lafayette College on Oct. 2. The Fordham football team has been historically unsuccessful in the last few decades, but things are looking up as the team reaches a midseason five-game winning streak on Oct. 23.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO