CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend Of $0.77 Per Common Share

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.77 on each common share outstanding, payable on December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended September 30, 2021 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-declares-dividend-of-0-77-per-common-share-301419105.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Cabot Corporation Report declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021. This represents a 6 percent increase from the previous dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Apollo Healthcare Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTC QX: AHCCF) (" Apollo" or the " Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR. Copies of the filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (VVV) - Get Valvoline Inc. Report today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 29, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmx Group#Toronto Stock Exchange#Dividend#Tsx Venture Exchange#The Board Of Directors Of#Tsx Alpha Exchange#Trayport#Www Tmx Com#Twitter#Tmxgroup
TheStreet

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Common Share Dividend Of U.S.$0.1706 (C$0.2124), And Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Preferred Share Dividends

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (AQN) - Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Report announced today that the Board of Directors has declared the following common and preferred share dividends:. US$0.1706 per Common Share, payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Deutsche Telekom Board to Propose Raising Dividend to 0.64 Euros Per Share

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's board of management will propose raising its dividend to 0.64 euros per share this year, up from 0.60 euros in 2020, the company said on Thursday. The proposed dividend is consistent with the company policy presented at its Capital Markets Day in May, the company...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends On Preferred Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - Get Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Report announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on January 6, 2022, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2021:. a semi-annual cash dividend...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Key Dates For Special Cash Dividend Of $1.25 Per Common Share

Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced certain key dates, including the ex-dividend date established by Nasdaq, with respect to Qurate Retail's upcoming special dividend of cash to holders of shares of its Series A and Series B common stock. These dates apply only to Qurate Retail's special dividend of cash to holders of its Series A and Series B common stock, and not its previously announced regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

Capital Bancorp Initiates Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) - Get Capital Bancorp, Inc. Report ("Company"), the holding company of Capital Bank ("Bank"), announced today that following its third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Vertiv Declares Annual Dividend

Vertiv (VRT) , a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the company's annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Has Tripled Its Payout Over the Past 17 Years

Don't underestimate the long-term compounding power of a rock-solid company with a steadily growing dividend like Waste Management (NYSE:WM). In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jason Hall discuss why income-seeking investors might want to put Waste Management on their radar. Jon Quast:...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial And Operational Results For Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2022 And Change Of Chief Financial Officer

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2021. "Although the top-line results of our Phase 3 PRESECO trial were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Shares of Medtronic and Visa have been struggling of late, but better days could be ahead. Both companies will benefit as general life returns to pre-pandemic levels. While neither stock offers a high yield today, shareholders should see rising payouts. When dividend stocks go on sale, investors should be ready...
STOCKS
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 14 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Equity Research Services Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Equity Research Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3.36 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Equity Research Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy