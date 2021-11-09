Gov. Ron DeSantis formally launches 2022 reelection campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 reelection campaign.

According to the Division of Elections, DeSantis took the key initial step of filing a statement of candidacy Friday.

DeSantis’ campaign website features the slogan, “Keep Florida Free.”

As of Monday, DeSantis was the sixteenth person to enter the race. He joins Miami businessman John Joseph Mercadante as the only other Republican candidate so far.

11 Democrats have announced plans to challenge the governor, including current Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congressman Charlie Crist, and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

To date, two candidates have filed with no party affiliation. Only one candidate has entered the race as an Independent.

The Primaries for the 2022 election will be held on August 23. The General Election will be on November 8th.

The deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election is July 25, and October 11 for the General Election.

