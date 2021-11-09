CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Gov. Ron DeSantis formally launches 2022 reelection campaign

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 reelection campaign.

According to the Division of Elections, DeSantis took the key initial step of filing a statement of candidacy Friday.

DeSantis’ campaign website features the slogan, “Keep Florida Free.”

As of Monday, DeSantis was the sixteenth person to enter the race. He joins Miami businessman John Joseph Mercadante as the only other Republican candidate so far.

11 Democrats have announced plans to challenge the governor, including current Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congressman Charlie Crist, and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

To date, two candidates have filed with no party affiliation. Only one candidate has entered the race as an Independent.

The Primaries for the 2022 election will be held on August 23. The General Election will be on November 8th.

The deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election is July 25, and October 11 for the General Election.

To see a list of all the candidates who have filed to run so far, click here.

Comments / 182

canigetawitness
5d ago

so being a governor for two more years is more important than taking care of your wife while she goes through cancer treatment? wow what a stand up guy!

Reply(22)
23
charles
5d ago

Lol! Can’t stop laughing at the pic with this article! Desantis standing behind a sign that says INTEGRITY! That’s the for sure thing we know he DOESN’T HAVE! Maybe he’s standing behind the banner symbolizing that he “FALLS JUST SHORT - OF INTEGRITY!”

Reply(2)
24
jane
5d ago

I guess he doesn’t know the definition of Integrity. His number one priority should be taking care of his wife and family. Being a cancer survivor I definitely needed the support of my husband

Reply(9)
15
