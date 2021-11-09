CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Bills looking for answers on offensive line after loss

By AJ Feldman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5AxN_0cqfhKxx00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott said Monday that no loss is easy, they have to learn from it and handle it the right way.

But the loss to the Jaguars was not just any other loss, it was a loss to one of the worst teams in the league by a team that is a Super Bowl contender.

The offense was a complete no-show, the fewest points scored by an Allen-led offense since his rookie season. The team, dating back to the loss against the Titans, has played only one good half of football in their last five.

McDermott said they’re making sure there’s no sense of entitlement with their past success and they’re addressing their problems head-on.

“You make the adjustments that need to be made. You have the conversations that need to be had and you don’t ignore some of those rocks that are in our shoes right now,” said McDermott. “You figure out what those things are and you address them directly and you adjust them for the betterment of the team.”

The offensive line is the biggest concern heading into their matchup with the Jets. With Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown out with injuries, Ike Boettger and Cody Ford stepped in with less than stellar results.

It wasn’t just them that struggled, the entire offensive line played poorly allowing four sacks and constant pressure all game.

McDermott said it’s hard to do anything on offense without good line play. Yesterday they did just about nothing.

“It wasn’t good enough. They did some things that we should have seen. Some of them, maybe not all of them. We’ve got to do a better job,” McDermott said about stunts and blitzes the Jaguars ran that fooled the Bills. “That’s the bottom line and it’s got to continue to improve as we go through the season for us to continue to improve as a football team.”

“The guys that are out there we have a lot of confidence in,” said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. “Our job is to go out there and whoever is ready and available and ready for us we have confidence in. We can coach it better, play it better, it’s a team thing. No one wants to go out there and score six points.”

On the injury front, running back Zack Moss and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are both in the concussion protocol. McDermott said he was hopeful tight end Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown would return to practice on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: What has caused the offensive line's regression?

Welcome to a rather ornery Bills Mailbag. That’s to be expected, of course, after last week’s stinker against the Jaguars. Let’s get right to your questions …. Mark Coughlin asks: Last offseason, the Bills’ brain trust upgraded the talent and depth of the defensive line. Surely, this offseason we need to make a similar investment in the offensive line and running back. We’re getting no production from the running backs and it’s clear we’ve gone from top dog in the AFC to just one of a group at the top of the conference. What say you?
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Nfl#Titans#Jets#Jaguars
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns make big move after parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have secured the services of one of their best assets in guard Wyatt Teller beyond the 2021 NFL season. The 26-year-old Teller has come to terms with the Browns on a multi-year deal that’s set to keep him in Cleveland for the next four years, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. This came shortly after the Browns parted ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.:
NFL
FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Sent A Message To Odell Beckham Following Thursday’s News

Beckham made his free-agency decision on Thursday afternoon, signing a one-year deal with the the Los Angeles Rams. It was a significant for the Super Bowl contender and a disappointing loss for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Seattle quarterback was told about the OBJ news following Thursday’s practice. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright. Jones is starting to...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy