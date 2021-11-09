Bills looking for answers on offensive line after loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott said Monday that no loss is easy, they have to learn from it and handle it the right way.

But the loss to the Jaguars was not just any other loss, it was a loss to one of the worst teams in the league by a team that is a Super Bowl contender.

The offense was a complete no-show, the fewest points scored by an Allen-led offense since his rookie season. The team, dating back to the loss against the Titans, has played only one good half of football in their last five.

McDermott said they’re making sure there’s no sense of entitlement with their past success and they’re addressing their problems head-on.

“You make the adjustments that need to be made. You have the conversations that need to be had and you don’t ignore some of those rocks that are in our shoes right now,” said McDermott. “You figure out what those things are and you address them directly and you adjust them for the betterment of the team.”

The offensive line is the biggest concern heading into their matchup with the Jets. With Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown out with injuries, Ike Boettger and Cody Ford stepped in with less than stellar results.

It wasn’t just them that struggled, the entire offensive line played poorly allowing four sacks and constant pressure all game.

McDermott said it’s hard to do anything on offense without good line play. Yesterday they did just about nothing.

“It wasn’t good enough. They did some things that we should have seen. Some of them, maybe not all of them. We’ve got to do a better job,” McDermott said about stunts and blitzes the Jaguars ran that fooled the Bills. “That’s the bottom line and it’s got to continue to improve as we go through the season for us to continue to improve as a football team.”

“The guys that are out there we have a lot of confidence in,” said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. “Our job is to go out there and whoever is ready and available and ready for us we have confidence in. We can coach it better, play it better, it’s a team thing. No one wants to go out there and score six points.”

On the injury front, running back Zack Moss and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are both in the concussion protocol. McDermott said he was hopeful tight end Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown would return to practice on Wednesday.

