Public Health

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'With all my health problems, do I need a booster?'

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m 56 years old. I got my second dose of Moderna on April 9. I have type 2 diabetes and COPD, have had four heart attacks, and I am obese. My PCP told me to get booster in December. “I worry the booster will not be approved for me....

Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Vox

The big questions about Covid-19 booster shots

All of a sudden, it seems a lot of people are getting Covid-19 booster shots. The additional doses of Moderna’s and Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccines have been approved in the US for people 65 and up as well as at-risk populations, such as people with certain health conditions and front-line workers. Everyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now get a booster. Meanwhile, Pfizer is asking for approval of booster shots for all Americans who previously got its vaccine.
WHYY

Where can I get my COVID-19 booster shot?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Millions of U.S. residents are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized booster shots for people who received the COVID-19 vaccines offered by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
painnewsnetwork.org

If Covid Vaccines Are So Effective, Why Do I Need a Booster Shot?

The politicization of covid vaccines — and just about everything else having to do with the pandemic — has led to confusion, if not utter fatigue. And some posts circulating on social media — like this slickly edited piece on YouTube — seem to build on these feelings, attempting to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...
southernminn.com

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Do I need a shot if I've had COVID?

Q: I already had COVID-19 and recovered. Why should I get the vaccine when my body is already immune to it now?. A: When someone has had an infection, and the body has produced antibodies as a result, this is called “natural immunity.” But early evidence suggests natural immunity to COVID-19 may not be very long-lasting.
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
