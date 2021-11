TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. ‘Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry! No need to dig out the old wooden ornaments to count your way to Christmas — it’s time to drink your way through the holidays. Unique Advent calendars surged in popularity the past few years, ranging from chocolate treats to Disney socks, but every adult knows what we really need for this season. After a day spent shopping, decorating, cookie-making, and any other enjoyable — but stressful — holiday activity, you deserve to curl up with a specialty surprise cocktail. We found some of the very best wine, beer, and liquor Advent calendars available to order online now.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO