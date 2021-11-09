CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSemi Announces New Interim CEO Takaki Murata

By PR Newswire
 Nov. 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces new executive leadership at the CEO level.

Norio Nakajima, President of Murata Manufacturing Company, the parent company of pSemi, announces the appointment of Takaki Murata as interim CEO, effective today. Takaki Murata assumes this responsibility in addition to his current role as Director of the RF Device Division of Murata. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager at pSemi and worked at the company's San Diego headquarters from 2015 to 2017.

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead pSemi as CEO," says Sumit Tomar. "The decision to step aside was one of the most difficult of my career, but this is the right time, as pSemi is delivering strong financial performance, shipping a record number of ICs and filing a record number of patents."

"Differentiated semiconductors are increasingly important to many of Murata's business lines," says Norio Nakajima. "We have a rich history of joint ventures, equity investments, NRE activities and M&As with U.S. semiconductor companies. In recent years, we have made several strategic acquisitions, including our successful acquisition of Peregrine Semiconductor (now pSemi). The CEO change announced today is designed to strengthen this highly strategic part of Murata's semiconductor business and to create an optimal path forward in this arena. We appreciate former CEO Sumit Tomar's hard work and dedication, and the great growth pSemi achieved under his leadership."

pSemi anticipates Takaki Murata will serve as interim CEO for a few months as the company seeks a permanent replacement.

About pSemipSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact: Elizabeth Brown pSemi Corporation +1 619.993.4648 pr@psemi.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psemi-announces-new-interim-ceo-takaki-murata-301419132.html

SOURCE pSemi Corporation

