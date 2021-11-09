CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Borough holds Light Up The Night event

By Alyssa Royster
 5 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough gave out free bike lights for their annual Light Up The Night event.

From 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, residents were able to stop by the Municipal Building Plaza, or the HUB at Penn State to pick up a light, as well as speak with cycling advocates about bike laws and ordinances.

“This is purposely happening after daylight savings time so that with the darker nights, with bike safety we want to make sure that everyone is properly lit,” said State College Borough’s Assistant to the Manager Douglas Shontz.

For State College, bikes ridden between sunset and sunrise must have a front lamp that emits a white light, a red reflector to the rear and amber reflectors to each side.

