Lil' Kim Names Nipsey Hussle As "The One" Person She Would Smoke Cannabis With Dead Or Alive On Cannabis Talk 101

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Talk 101 , the world's #1 source for everything cannabis, today announced the release of the newest episode from their critically-acclaimed podcast series featuring an exclusive interview with iconic New York rap artist, actress, model, and reality television star Lil' Kim.

The episode features Cannabis Talk 101 hosts Chris 'Blue' Wright, Joe Grande, and Marc Wasserman of The Pot Brothers at Law interviewing Lil' Kim alongside Los Angeles cannabis mogul Carlos Dew. Dew is the Founder of Superbad Inc., President of Vertical Companies, and is the driving force behind Lil' Kim's new cannabis product, Aphrodisiac.

In the interview, Lil' Kim doesn't hold back when Joe Grande asks, "if you could smoke cannabis with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?"

Lil' Kim's response, "Ooh… Definitely Nipsey… Cuz he was the realest. He was just so cool and like, I could just imagine a conversation with him, know what I'm sayin'."

Listen to the full episode on IheartRadio or watch on Youtube here .

Interview Timeline:

  • Why Did Lil' Kim Join Cannabis? (2:30-5:45)
  • What Product Is Lil' Kim and Superbad Inc. Launching? (9:20-10:15)
  • Lil' Kim Talks Canada Being One Of The Worst Places To Tour (14:10-14:45)
  • Lil' Kim Is Empowering Women Across The World and Brooklyn (19:55-22:00)
  • Lil' Kim Talks Smoking Weed For The 1st Time (23:30-24:15)
  • Lil' Kim Says She Prefers Using Bongs To Smoke Weed (24:35-26:15)
  • Lil' Kim Claims Amsterdam Is The Craziest Place She's Smoked (26:45-28:20)
  • Fruity Pebbles or Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Lil' Kim's Favorite High Food (28:30-28:45)
  • Nipsey Hussle Declared As "Dead or Alive" Person She Would Smoke With (29:15-31:00)

Visit https://cannabistalk101.com to sign up for the Cannabis Talk 101 newsletter.

About Cannabis Talk 101Cannabis Talk 101 is the World's #1 source for everything cannabis. Together, the Cannabis Talk 101 team have embarked on a mission to spread the truth about cannabis while guiding and connecting industry professionals along the way. Chris "Blue" Wright is the CEO and creator of Cannabis Talk 101 and the Cannabis Talk Network. Joe Grande is a former Co-Host on Big Boy's Neighborhood on Power 106 and On Air With Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS FM. Marc and Craig Wasserman are the world famous Pot Brothers at Law.

Contact Information:

Jennifer CarrascoDigital Media Director at Cannabis Talk 101Email: Jennifer@cannabistalk101.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lil-kim-names-nipsey-hussle-as-the-one-person-she-would-smoke-cannabis-with-dead-or-alive-on-cannabis-talk-101-301419161.html

SOURCE Cannabis Talk 101

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

