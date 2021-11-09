When trying to patch 2 vcenter servers (6.7.0.44000) with same patch - One works and one doesnt

It's the second Tuesday of the month which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update for November 2021 (also called "B release") on Windows 10 for the latest versions Versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1. The new updates are being distributed under KB5007186, bumping up the builds to 19041.1348, 19042.1348, and 19043.1348.

