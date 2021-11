"I cannot over emphasise how lucky I feel, and what a pinch-me moment it is, to be writing this editor’s letter," Harper's Bazaar UK editor-in-chief Lydia Slater writes in our Christmas and New Year issue, which is available on newsstands from Friday 5 November. "Many months ago, we had booked the Ballroom at Claridge’s for our annual Women of the Year celebrations, and Armani Beauty had once again come on board as our generous sponsor to make it all possible – yet I still feared some rise in infection rates would prevent us from being able to gather together as planned. Now the guest list has been finalised, the menu chosen, I’ve selected my dream outfit and am putting the finishing touches to my speech.

