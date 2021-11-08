PlayStation 5 Hackers Are Getting Closer To Finding A Jailbreak

After a popular and profitable early access period, Forza Horizon 5 is finally here for everyone. Players are happily behind the wheel, experiencing some of the most realistic graphics a modern game has to offer, and racing to get the greatest car they can snag. Sadly, for those wanting to share their experiences with buddies using the Discord screen share feature, you might want to pump the brakes. Players are reporting that the game simply crashes instantly when trying to do this, and Discord is currently listed as a software application on the Forza Support page that “can cause the game to either fail to launch or crash while playing.” Given that it’s the go-to app for gamers to communicate with each other, this is a problem that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO