PlayStation 5 Hackers Are Getting Closer To Finding A Jailbreak

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 is one of the latest console platforms to hit the marketplace. Of course, we probably didn’t need to tell you that. Still, this console is incredibly hard to find, and that might have swayed some players to assume a jailbreak for this device might be a good way...

CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find consoles this week

It hasn't been easy to get a Nintendo Switch OLED in recent weeks, and as we get closer to the holiday season it's only going to get more challenging. The new Nintendo Switch is only really available in restock events, where the console is briefly available. It's not always obvious where or when these Nintendo Switch restocks are going to happen, as the retailers don't always announce when they happen. Fortunately, CNET has got your back. Here's a run-down of our best advice for helping you get your hands on one this season.
VIDEO GAMES
kbsi23.com

Next-gen PlayStations and Xboxes are hard to find, but why?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen game consoles were hard to obtain last holiday season. Fast forward to 2021, and they are still difficult to acquire. Chris Thompson, who owns the Gameroom gaming store in Lincoln, says the continued shortages have been surprising to him.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Hackers Looking To Jailbreak The PS5 Have Hit A New Milestone

Hacking group fail0verflow have revealed that the outfit has achieved a major milestone in attempting to jailbreak the PS5, tweeting ‘“another one bites the dust” accompanied by what looks like an image of the console’s root eyes. The group previously managed to circumvent the PS3’s security measures over a decade...
VIDEO GAMES
#Hackers#Playstation 5#Software#Video Game#Jailbreaks#Failoverflow
sirusgaming.com

PlayStation Hackers Claim Big Progress on PS5 Security

Popular hacking group Fail0verflow has recently announced that they have made major progress on the PS5’s security, making the next-gen console “jailbroken” possible in the near future. The recent progress that the group has achieved today was gaining access to the internal PS5 root keys. This is a section of...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hackers claim they have the PS5 root key that could make jailbreaking possible

Hacking group Fail0verflow has tweeted to claim they have access to the PS5 ‘root keys’, one of the key factors in being able to decrypt files from the system, potentially reverse-engineering the system software and opening it up for jailbreaking, homebrew development and, yes, piracy. Alongside the Root Key breakin,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Get 15% Off 3 Years of PlayStation Plus

Wondering how to spend those long holiday weekends? Why not enjoy some extra gaming and treat yourself to the PlayStation Plus: 3-Year Subscription Stackable Code Bundle, on sale for $180. A PlayStation Plus subscription levels up your PlayStation gaming experience like nothing else. You get unlimited access to classic titles...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Verizon Getting Into PlayStation 5 Sales

It has been revealed that there is a new place where you might be able to buy Sony's hotly sought-after PlayStation 5, although it isn't a spot you would traditionally have looked to for a console. Mobile giant Verizon is getting into the business and will be selling PlayStation 5s, both the Disc and Digital variety. This is a new initiative from the company, with listings appearing on their site when previously there weren't any.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Gary Bowser, Nintendo Switch Hacker, Gets $4.5 Million

Gary Bowser, Nintendo Switch Hacker, Gets $4.5 Million. Gary Bowser, a very well-named individual, pleaded guilty in hacking Nintendo Switch console and faces restitution costs totaling four and a quarter million dollars. With a name like that, I say, “C’mon now…”. Screen Rant reports that Bowser was the leader of...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Uncharted 4 Rated for PC and PS5, Might be Coming Soon

Uncharted 4 was a smash-hit for Naughty Dog, selling over 2.7 million units within the first seven days of its release and grossing $56 million in digital sales within the first three weeks. Plays have been eagerly waiting for the chance to jump back into Nathan Drake’s shoes, but with current-gen consoles here and PCs getting more powerful by the day, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (containing both Uncharted 4 and expansion The Lost Legacy) has just been rated by the Australian Classification Board for PC and PlayStation 5. What does that mean? Well, it likely means that a release date is on the horizon. Looking back on previous gaps between rating and release date announcements, the title could be here as soon as February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PlayStation Rumored to Announce ‘Big Remake’ in December

While new and unique titles are well-loved and much-appreciated in this new age of gaming, players can’t help but enjoy the wave of nostalgia that comes with a good remake or remaster. Over the past few years, God of War, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Demon’s Souls have breathed new life into beloved franchises while also showing off what modern hardware has to offer. It’s not a matter of if another remake will be coming to the PlayStation soon–it’s a matter of when. With a seemingly endless supply of popular IPs to choose from, what could be coming down the pipeline next? According to a certain musical source, Sony might be preparing to announce its next big remake as soon as next month.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Nintendo Switch: Company Speaks Out About Shortage

Reports last week stated that Nintendo had to reduce its Nintendo Switch production plans due to supply constraints. Nintendo had originally planned to produce 30 million units by the end of the current financial year. Due to the supply chain issues, the company has revised that down to 24 million units.
VIDEO GAMES
hiconsumption.com

The Wishlist: 20 Best Gifts for the Gamer

With the production of next-generation consoles coming to an enraging standstill as a result of the past year’s infamous chip shortage, that surely hasn’t managed to diminish any of the excitement and puffery that encompasses them. There is no question what the most coveted item for the majority of avid gamers may be across the board. Nevertheless, whether or not you are able to get your hands on a new system for you and yours, you’ll find a variety of choices below that are sure to appease every video game lover you know, be it youthful or nostalgic.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

GTA IV Remaster Could Be On The Way

If rumors are correct, Rockstar could be going all-in on remasters over the next couple of years. Known leaker, RalphsValve on Twitter has said that a GTA IV remaster will be here in 2023. RalphsValve has been corroborated on other leaks in the past, particularly on Call of Duty and the rumored multiplayer remaster of Modern Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Crashing Due to Discord Screenshare Bug

After a popular and profitable early access period, Forza Horizon 5 is finally here for everyone. Players are happily behind the wheel, experiencing some of the most realistic graphics a modern game has to offer, and racing to get the greatest car they can snag. Sadly, for those wanting to share their experiences with buddies using the Discord screen share feature, you might want to pump the brakes. Players are reporting that the game simply crashes instantly when trying to do this, and Discord is currently listed as a software application on the Forza Support page that “can cause the game to either fail to launch or crash while playing.” Given that it’s the go-to app for gamers to communicate with each other, this is a problem that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Valve Delays Steam Deck Into 2022

Valve has just delayed its highly anticipated Steam Deck by a couple of months. Announced in a blog post on the Steam website, the company has said the handheld will now be available February 2022, rather than its original release date of December 2021, completely missing the holiday season. In...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Buying a PlayStation 5 isn’t going to get easier anytime soon

Sony’s latest game console, the PlayStation 5, has been in high demand ever since its launch. The console isn’t readily available in many regions, and the occasional restocks sell out in mere seconds. Although we expected Sony to ramp up the production to meet the overwhelming demand, it now seems like buying a PlayStation 5 won’t get easier anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES

