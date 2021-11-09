CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Car theft ends in a crash that sends two people to the hospital, police say

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Police reported that officers from the Michigan City Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday for a call concerning a stolen...

abc57.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#City Police
The Associated Press

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country. The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to "SNL," aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy