Prevea now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
As of Monday, November 8 Prevea Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11.

Vaccines will be administered across 11 locations in Northeast and Western Wisconsin.

The scheduling of appointments for these vaccinations will also begin Monday.

To be ready to schedule a child’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment through MyPrevea , Prevea strongly encourages parents/legal guardians to do the following :

  1. Make sure you (parent/legal guardian) have a MyPrevea account set up. Anyone can sign up for a MyPrevea account (you do not have to be a Prevea patient) at no cost or set it up as an app on any smartphone or device.
  2. Once you’ve created your own MyPrevea account, you will need to create an account for your child by first requesting “proxy access” in your MyPrevea account. If you have more than one child, you can request proxy access for each child. All their medical information, including the ability to schedule Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments, will be housed in your MyPrevea account. For more information on setting up proxy access for a child under your MyPrevea account, please visit the following.
  3. Already have a MyPrevea account? Simply follow Step 2 above.

Like adults, children ages five to 11 will require a second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 21 days following the first dose.

The appointment for the second dose will be scheduled on-site during the child’s appointment for the first dose.

Bellin Health and Aurora Bay Care started vaccinations in this age group last week.

Thedacare will begin to do so beginning Tuesday..

