Among the many speeches, letters and declarations in American history, there’s one address that I find salient: George Washington’s farewell address of 1796. In this infamous letter written toward the end of his public service career, Washington offered his political wisdom to the American people. He advocated for a policy of good faith toward all foreign nations, supported the use of religion and morality to promote political prosperity and warned against the formation of political parties — the latter of which he argued would lead to division and despotism, a result of parties seeking revenge and retribution against their opponents.

