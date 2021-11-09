Seven teams start quest in PIAA tournament on Tuesday

Westmont Hilltop’s Maximus Zitnay, left, and Richland’s Ethan Murray field a ball put into play during a PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Nov.4, 2021. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

Seven area soccer and volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament this fall. Their quests for state gold begin Tuesday in the first round.

Boys soccer

Class 2A

North Catholic at Richland, 6 p.m.: The 16-2-1 Rams host the Trojans at Herlinger Field.

Richland has won three straight postseason games by one-goal each. The Rams defeated Philipsburg-Osceola (3-2 in overtime), Huntingdon (1-0) and Westmont Hilltop (1-0 in double overtime). Senior Trent Rozich scored in double overtime to hand Westmont Hilltop its first loss of the season. Thursday’s victory secured Richland’s first District 6 title since 2014.

Overall, Richland has won nine consecutive contests. Over 19 games, Richland has scored 55 goals compared to 16 goals allowed. Senior Austin Syfert has posted nine shutouts.

North Catholic (12-8) dropped a 5-0 decision to Quaker Valley in the District 7 Class 2A title match. The Trojans advanced to the title match as the No. 9 seed, defeating No. 1 seed South Park in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will meet the victor of District 10 champion Fairview or District 7 No. 3 seed Ambridge on Saturday.

Karns City at Somerset, 7 p.m.: The 13-3-3 Golden Eagles entertain the Gremlins on their home turf.

Somerset edged Bedford 2-1 (3-2 in penalty kicks) to earn the District 5 Class 2A title on Thursday for its second crown in three seasons. Logan Baker provided the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Somerset is 8-0-1 in its past nine matches. The Golden Eagles have scored 58 goals and allowed 19.

Karns City is 15-2-1 with 13 shutout victories. The Gremlins defeated St. Marys 4-0 in the District 8-9 title match. Karns City has outscored its opponents 95-14.

In the victory over St. Marys, Jacob Callihan buried a pair of goals in the second half. Seth Bishop and Myles McCully scored in the first half. Lucas Yasika made 14 saves to post the shutout.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will meet the victor of District 7 champion Quaker Valley or District 10 runner-up Grove City on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Class 1A

Freedom Area at Windber, 6 p.m.: The 19-1 Ramblers host the Bulldogs at Windber Stadium.

Windber scored two unanswered goals in the second half on Wednesday to defeat Northern Bedford County 2-1 for the District 5 title. Rylee Ott and Mariah Andrews each scored.

The Ramblers have won 16 consecutive games since their lone loss on Sept. 21 against Bedford. Windber has outscored its opponents 90-13.

Junior Lexi James has 10 shutouts. Junior Anna Steinbeck has found the back of the net 25 times to go along with 22 assists. Andrews has 17 goals. Kaylee Dowdell and Ott (19 assists) have scored 10 goals each. Shannon Tokarsky has assisted on 10 goals.

Freedom Area (16-5) defeated Springdale 6-0 in the District 7 consolation game. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 113-50.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will meet the victor of District 10 champion Mercer or District 7 runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday.

Class 2A

Trinity vs. Bedford, 5 p.m., at Somerset Area High School: The 19-1 Bisons meet the Shamrocks in a neural site contest.

Bedford has won six consecutive District 5-6 titles. The Bisons edged Bald Eagle Area 1-0 on Thursday night. Senior Peyton Gable notched the clean sheet. The lone goal was scored by junior Cassidy DeHaven with 5:03 left in the second half.

Bedford’s lone loss came at Central (3-1) on Oct. 18.

Trinity (16-4-1) has outscored its opponents 76-15. The Shamrocks topped Boiling Springs 3-0 in the District 3 consolation game. Jessica Knaub (21 goals and 10 assists this season), Isabel Shore and Ada Souders all scored. Erin Gnall recorded the shutout.

The Shamrocks have shut out 12 opponents. Gnall has accounted for nine of the clean sheets.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will meet the victor of District 7 champion Avonworth or District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday.

Girls volleyball

Class 1A

Covenant Christian at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.: The 22-2 Mountaineers host the 16-4 Falcons.

Berlin Brothersvalley swept defending champion Conemaugh Township in the District 5 title match. Senior Kylee Hartman provided 22 assists and five aces. Jennifer Countryman led the Mountaineers with 13 kills, while Lynndee Ickes finished with 11. Madison Nemeth had 23 digs, while Kassidy Smith added 15.

Covenant Christian lost in five sets to Litiz Christian in the District 3 championship match.

The winner of Tuesday’s match awaits the victor of either District 2 champion Blue Ridge or District 4 titlist Canton on Saturday.

Class 2A

Keystone at Bedford, 6 p.m.: The 19-3 Bisons host the 15-4 Panthers.

Bedford won its first District 5 volleyball title since 1983 with a sweep of rival Chestnut Ridge on Thursday. Junior Bailey Stahlman led the Bisons with 14 kills. Senior Natalie Lippincott, a Pitt-Johns- town recruit, notched 12 kills. Senior Riley Ruffley provided 19 assists, and Laney Lafferty added 14 assists.

The Bisons have won 12 straight matches.

Keystone won its first District 9 volleyball title since 1992. Junior outside hitter Leah Exley provided a team-leading 12 kills in Keystone’s sweep over Redbank Valley.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will await the victor of either District 7 champion North Catholic or District 10 runner-up Corry on Saturday.

Central Cambria at Trinity, 6 p.m.: The 15-4 Red Devils will make the trek out east to meet the 18-1 Shamrocks in Camp Hill.

Central Cambria fell in straight sets to defending PIAA runner-up Philipsburg-Osecola on Saturday in the District 6 title match. Junior Alli Malay led the Red Devils with nine kills. Central Cambria had its 12-match winning streak snapped.

Trinity is ranked No. 2 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Shamrocks swept York Catholic for the District 3 title on Saturday. Sophomore middle hitter Sammi McAuliffe tallied 13 kills.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will await the victor of either District 1 champion New Hope-Solebury or District 12 runner-up Tacony Charter.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.