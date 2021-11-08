Shake It, Shake It Like A Polaroid Picture: Milkshakes Of Twin Falls

With its hordes of devoted fans, Shake Shack is one of the most beloved burger joints in the world. Ironically, this New York City burger chain got its start as a Chicago-style hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, according to Mental Floss. It took years after that for the founders to open a real restaurant serving its iconic burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custards. In an interview with Bon Appétit, the CEO of Shake Shack recalls crafting the restaurant's menu. "We wanted to look at everything fast food ruined over the last 60 years and just do it right," Randy Garutti said. To this day, the fast-casual chain is still adamant about doing things on its own terms, such as refusing to ever open a drive-thru location. While Garutti and the founder and mastermind behind Shake Shack, Danny Meyer, never intended their brainchild to turn into a chain, there are now 350 locations scattered across the globe (via Shake Shack).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO