CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Shake It, Shake It Like A Polaroid Picture: Milkshakes Of Twin Falls

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love to eat. In another lifetime, I am sure I am a food critic or a chef, or maybe a competitive eater. One of my favorite things to have though is ice cream. Doesn't matter the form or type. Shakes, cone, malts, sundae, I want it all. I could drink...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
carolinasportsman.com

S.S.T. Balls are a holiday party favorite

It’s been a crazy year, and I’m glad to finally be offering a recipe for December, for those Christmas parties, family get-togethers, gatherings for sporting events, tailgating and just about anything else where the invitation includes instructions on bringing a snack. In past years, many of these recipes have involved...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Twin Falls, ID
Restaurants
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Twin Falls, ID
Food & Drinks
95.7 KEZJ

First Impression: Twin Falls Smells Funny, But Feels Like Home

To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shake It#Milkshakes#Polaroid#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink#Mcflurry
recipes.net

Chocolate Cake Shake Recipe

Enjoy a sweet and refreshing drink with this chocolate cake shake. The combination of milk and vanilla ice cream makes it oh so creamy. Add the ice cream and milk into a blender and puree. Add in the cake and blend. Serve the shake with a spoon and a straw...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Shake Shack's Festive New Milkshakes Are Inspired By These Holiday Cookies

With its hordes of devoted fans, Shake Shack is one of the most beloved burger joints in the world. Ironically, this New York City burger chain got its start as a Chicago-style hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, according to Mental Floss. It took years after that for the founders to open a real restaurant serving its iconic burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custards. In an interview with Bon Appétit, the CEO of Shake Shack recalls crafting the restaurant's menu. "We wanted to look at everything fast food ruined over the last 60 years and just do it right," Randy Garutti said. To this day, the fast-casual chain is still adamant about doing things on its own terms, such as refusing to ever open a drive-thru location. While Garutti and the founder and mastermind behind Shake Shack, Danny Meyer, never intended their brainchild to turn into a chain, there are now 350 locations scattered across the globe (via Shake Shack).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hypebae

SHAKE SHACK x HYPEBAE's Supernova Shake Is Out of This World

Celebrating its 5 Year Anniversary, HYPEBAE has joined forces with SHAKE SHACK to concoct an exclusive shake. Dubbed the Supernova Shake, the drink arrives as part of the duo’s space-themed collaboration that is set to roll out over the next week. Boasting a photo-ready palette of pink and black hues,...
FOOD & DRINKS
95.7 KEZJ

Cloverleaf Creamery In Buhl Is The Best Ice Cream In America

Finding local places to eat in a new town is usually a fun adventure. Getting to taste the local flavors and try new foods and new places is one of the best parts of traveling or moving to a new place. Having food just known to that region or state can make for a good or bad experience, depending on how it tastes. Having a local pizza place, taco place or ice cream shop can often become a game of comparing your favorites from other places.
BUHL, ID
brandeating.com

Arby's Blends New Caramel Cinnamon Shake

For those not into all the pumpkin spice during the fall, Arby's blends up the new Caramel Cinnamon Shake for a limited time as a seasonal fall menu item. The caramel cinnamon-flavored shake comes topped with whipped topping and a dusting of cinnamon. Prices vary but you're looking at around...
RESTAURANTS
95.7 KEZJ

Don’t Want To Cook Thanksgiving? Twin Falls’ Depot Grill Has You Covered

Hard as it is to believe, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. This year has flown by. If you are like me and didn't even realize we are almost halfway through November, here is your reminder. If you also are like me and don't know how to cook Thanksgiving dinner, then you are in luck. Depot Grill will once again be providing complete ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals, so you don't have to cook if you are alone, burn all the food, or just don't want to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hotel For Pets: Should Hotels Allow Dogs in Twin Falls?

Traveling with pets always adds an extra layer to the process. You have to make sure you have enough food, the leash, potentially a crate, and everything they might need. It adds extra expenses as well. Some hotels charge extra for pets, while others will let them stay for free. It can save money, as you are not boarding them or paying a dog sitter, but sometimes one must wonder, is it easier to leave the dog at home?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy