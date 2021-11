ABAKA has announced the closing of a $5 million second tranche of its Series A round. The company’s investment round has reportedly been co-led by Lingfeng Capital and Thames Trust, along with contributions from new and existing investors. ABAKA‘s management noted that the proceeds will be used to support its global expansion in Asian markets and ongoing development of its AI-enhanced “hyper-personalized” recommendation engine.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO