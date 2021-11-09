CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Entertainment’s Reddit Investors Want It To Make Movies (Again), A Branded Credit Card, AMC Cryptocurrency – Could Be, Says CEO Adam Aron

By Jill Goldsmith
 5 days ago
AMC CEO Adam Aron , who already has announced a push into retail popcorn sales and accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, waxed enthusiastic Monday at a flood of new ventures suggested by the chain’s 4.1 million retail investors. The floated ideas include everything from an AMC credit card and a return to movie producing to its own branded cryptocurrency.

AMC may have been fighting for its life last year, when it staved off bankruptcy multiple times, Aron said on a post- earnings conference call. But it’s a new era thanks to cash the company was able to raise from a ballooning stock price early this year courtesy of fans-turned-investors on Reddit chat rooms and across social media. CFO Sean Goodman read Aron a free-for-all list of questions culled from this pool during an earnings call with analysts after it reported Q3 earnings.

An enormously high 80% of AMC shareholders now are individual investors (versus institutions) who continue to buy and hold the stock, and whom the CEO needs to keep in his corner.

Here are some of his responses:

On AMC making movies: Aron recalled it’s been tried. The chain’s former Open Road production and distribution venture with Regal won a Best Picture Oscar in 2015 with Spotlight . “When so much content is being created, it is interesting to contemplate, should AMC fund content? Should AMC fund exclusive content? … These are possibilities that we will be exploring in 2022 and beyond. I have already had conversations with some of the best filmmaker in Hollywood. We have a war chest of equity capital to think differently about our future. Possibly going into joint ventures with moviemakers is something we could consider.”

On AMC-branded credit cards: “We have already started discussions with several of the major credit card-issuing banks to see if we can start something in 2022.” There’s a clientele, he said, in the AMC Stubbs, AMC A-List and new army of retail investors who are “very much invested in our company financially and emotionally.”

On crypto: AMC has been exploring with third parties how we can accept crypto “and even launch our own.”

On NFTs: AMC is currently “in conversations with multiple major Hollywood studios about the concept of joint  commemorative NFTs related to major film titles” that show in AMC theaters.

On merchandise: “T-shirts, golf shirts, coffee mugs, hats. Seems like a good idea to us, especially if we can connect it to major movie titles playing in our theaters.”

On e-sports and gaming: “There are reasons to think it might be a smart idea.” Aron noted that Epic Games president Adam Sussman is on AMC’s board. And, “Not a week goes by that we aren’t asked to form a partnership with GameStop, which apparently many of you have heard of,” he joked about the other hot meme stock.

Aron also made sure to get ahead of bad press he clearly anticipates when he sells stock by the end of this year, explaining that he needs to do it for estate planning purposes. Because at his age, 67 it’s “prudent” to diversify. “You should expect to see some stock transactions shortly on my behalf,” he said, noting that he’ll still own more than 2 million AMC shares.

Aron and Gamble reluctantly took one question from a sole Wall Street analyst before logging off after Aron appeared to take a jab at Wall Street in his comments.

“You don’t drive a car looking into the small rear view mirror and pondering where you’ve been. You look through the big front window at where you are heading. When some people have looked at AMC, they have made the mistake of looking at where we were during the pandemic. They don’t factor into that our enthusiastic new shareholders who have armed us with a war chest of over $1.8 billion,” he said, referring to the company’s newfound liquidity.

“We intend to use it carefully to get to the other side of this pandemic. At the same time, this money should let us think boldly about how we can transform to a new company that does more than just show movies in cinemas.”

‘Eternals’ Eyes $27M+ Second Weekend; ‘Clifford’ Woofs $20M 5-Day: Is Theatrical Hybrid Model Really The Answer For Family Movies?

Saturday AM Update: Despite the worst reviews ever for a Marvel movie, and a B CinemaScore, the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Eternals didn’t implode, now on track to be down -62%, which is on the high end of where we were expecting it, with $27.4M. The pic made $7.8M yesterday, -75%. Through ten days, the Chloe Zhao-directed movie will stand at an estimated $118.7M. Meanwhile, Paramount/eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, looks to clear $20M in five days, which bests the $15M-$17M the studio was eyeing, and that’s with the movie on Paramount+. The 3-day on the Walt Becker directed kids film is $14.5M...
MOVIES
AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
AMC Entertainment Launching Retail Popcorn Business: It’s “So Natural And Logical,” CEO Adam Aron Says

Theatrical giant AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it’s “expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry with plans to capture a piece of the growing multi-billion dollar popcorn market.” That means it will be selling AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn through four new platforms starting next year, including at AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn kiosks at select mall retail locations around the country. The company will also make the popcorn available through food delivery-to-home services, and it will sell “To Go” packages at its theatres of freshly popped popcorn for takeout and/or pickup. Later in 2022, AMC plans to offer prepackaged and ready-to-pop...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

AMC Entertainment to Accept Cryptocurrencies for Online Payments

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report were rising Friday afternoon after the movie theater company began accepting bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies for online payments. AMC announced that it would be accepting crypto payments for tickets and concessions earlier this year, and...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
decrypt.co

AMC CEO: Crypto Accounts for 14% of Online Transactions

Movie theater chain AMC recently began accepting cryptocurrency payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Just two months after its announcement, crypto payments account for 14% of its online transactions. That's according to CEO Adam Aron, who took to Twitter to tout the remarkable surge in crypto adoption by...
BUSINESS
Variety

On Disney Plus Day, Netflix Becomes More Valuable Than Disney

Disney and Netflix are very different companies, with very different investor bases, but they’re head-to-head competitors in the streaming wars. And on Friday, Netflix’s market valuation climbed above Disney’s for the first time in about a year — ironically, coming on “Disney Plus Day,” the Mouse House’s company-wide marketing event designed to punch up excitement and subscriber signups for the two-year-old streaming service. Netflix shares closed up 3.8% in regular trading Friday, giving it a market capitalization of $302.4 billion. Year to date, the streamer’s stock price is up more than 29%. Disney shares fell 1.5%, yielding a market cap of $290...
TV & VIDEOS
Times Union

AMC CEO Defends Selling Shares

AMC CEO Adam Aron has defended himself after selling about $25 million of his shares and sending the share price tumbling down. He tweeted Wednesday, "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."
STOCKS
New York Post

AMC CEO Adam Aron sells nearly $25 million in shares

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has sold 625,000 shares in the company, worth approximately $25 million, according to a Wednesday filing with federal regulators. That’s just half the shares he plans to sell over the coming days, weeks and months, according to the filing. The total market value of the shares sold could rise beyond $50 million.
STOCKS
investing.com

AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments

AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) that they will accept crypto. He mentioned that the cryptos accepted are BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC. Aron also teased DOGE holders by saying “Dogecoin next”. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron recently...
MARKETS
fxempire.com

AMC CEO Wins Over Investors With Crypto Payments

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has shifted the narrative away from himself. Aron recently came under fire for parting with more than 600,000 AMC shares in an attempt to diversify as part of his estate planning. The stock came under pressure as investors criticized the timing of the share sale, as it took the wind out of the sails of AMC’s stock. Now AMC is in recovery mode.
BUSINESS
Entertainment
Business
Reddit
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Movies
smarteranalyst.com

Understanding AMC Entertainment’s Newly Added Risk Factor

AMC Entertainment (AMC) operates a portfolio of movie theatres in the U.S. and international markets. Its global network comprises about 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company has plans to expand into the popcorn business in 2022. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the company’s financials and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres CEO Sells $25M-Plus in Stock

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, has disclosed a sale of 625,000 shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise proceeds of $25.33 million. The sale was telegraphed to meme stock investors by Aron during an earnings call Monday following the release of AMC’s third quarter earnings. “Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit,” Aron told shareholders, while warning that company “naysayers” would pounce on the sale, without noting he would retain “an enormous personal stake” in AMC Entertainment. Despite Aron’s note ahead of his stock sale, shares in AMC fell $1.60, or around 4.2 percent, to $36.69...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

AMC to Launch Open Captions Making Movie Theaters More Accessible

Many of us are used to seeing captions on TV or while watching movies at home, but they are not common in movie theaters. Now, AMC is changing that so that people who rely on captions can enjoy more movies. "It's about time they have this," said Cindy Farnaday. "It...
DEL MAR, CA
cryptoglobe.com

Movie Chain AMC Theaters to Add Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as a Payment Method

Leading U.S. movie theater chain AMC is reportedly working on adding the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to its list of accepted cryptocurrencies, after the firm’s CEO published a poll on Twitter that saw the SHIBAarmy rally in favor of it. As CryptoGlobe reported, AMC added bitcoin payments for...
MOVIES
