CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Loaded gun found on student at Raytown South High School

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gwv6_0cqfWl4300

A Raytown South High School student brought a loaded gun Monday to the school.

The school's administrators received a tip about a student with a gun, according to a statement from the Raytown School District.

The student was searched and a gun was found.

Raytown Police officers came to the school, took the gun and the student was taken to a juvenile facility.

The district statement said no threats were made related to the student and the gun.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes and no one could enter or leave the building or classrooms, according to the district statement.

Police and the school district are investigating.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raytown, MO
Raytown, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raytown South High School#Raytown Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy