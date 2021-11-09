Loaded gun found on student at Raytown South High School

A Raytown South High School student brought a loaded gun Monday to the school.

The school's administrators received a tip about a student with a gun, according to a statement from the Raytown School District.

The student was searched and a gun was found.

Raytown Police officers came to the school, took the gun and the student was taken to a juvenile facility.

The district statement said no threats were made related to the student and the gun.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes and no one could enter or leave the building or classrooms, according to the district statement.

Police and the school district are investigating.