LOS ANGELES --- Saturday and Sunday marked important days for Coby White. The third-year guard, who has yet to play this season following offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, practiced with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage afterward with player development coaches and non-rotation players. Coach Billy Donovan said White won't make his season debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. But if White exits Saturday's work and another scheduled workout on Sunday, Donovan said the window of availability for White opens on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO