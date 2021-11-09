CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox' Lance Lynn Named American League Cy Young Finalist

By Vinnie Duber
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLSBAD, Calif. — A big honor for the self-appointed "Big Bastard." Lance Lynn was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday, a top-three finish in the voting for the Chicago White Sox' big right-hander. Lynn, acquired in a win-now December trade with the Texas...

FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This catcher would be the perfect addition

The Chicago White Sox had some issues with the catcher position in 2021. Yasmani Grandal is one of the best in the league in terms of offense but his defense leaves a lot to be desired. He had issues with passed balls and throwing out baserunners trying to steal on him.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox could reportedly trade big-name reliever

The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen with one of the biggest trades of the season last year. Now, they may already be ready to move that piece on. The White Sox picked up reliever Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option on Saturday, a move that does not come as a surprise. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports, however, that Kimbrel is a trade candidate due to the strength of the Chicago bullpen.
MLB
Yardbarker

Exploring a Potential Change of Scenery Trade With the White Sox

Welcome back to the 29 trades in 29 days series. Every day, I will be taking a look at a new MLB team in an effort to find a trade package that makes sense for the Kansas City Royals to hypothetically pursue. For some ground rules and an example, check out the first installment of the series. Today, let's kick off our run with the American League Central as I examine a possible trade involving the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 30

He was acquired before the start of the 1958 season, and part of the cost was trading the popular Minnie Miñoso, so pitcher Early Wynn didn’t start out on the right side of things with a lot of Sox fans. Compounding the issue was a mediocre season. In 1959, however,...
MLB
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Cy Young
Person
Lance Lynn
South Side Sox

The South Side Sox 2021 White Sox Offseason Plan Project

With the 2021 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2022 White Sox!. Welcome to the eighth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Did 93 wins and a runaway division title in 2021 whet your appetite for more success next year? Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
NFL
South Side Sox

White Sox Deep Dive: A-League Second Basemen

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Welcome to another year of Deep Dive, where we analyze the past, present and future for each position in the White Sox organization. Each position is broken into five parts:. Depth in the rookie levels...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 grade for Yasmani Grandal

The Chicago White Sox made a great decision when they signed Yasmani Grandal after the 2019 season ended. First of all, it signaled that the rebuild was coming to an end and that winning was now going to be a priority on the South Side of Chicago. It also gave them a very good offensive catcher that was going to help them steal some games.
MLB
soxmachine.com

2021 Player Review: Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox needed starting pitching help entering the 2021 season. Enter Lance Lynn. How his performance helped the White Sox win the AL Central, where we think he ends up in the Cy Young voting, but can Lynn figure out the Houston Astros?
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
MLB
chatsports.com

White Sox Deep Dive: Rookie League Shortstops

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Welcome to another year of Deep Dive, where we analyze the past, present and future for each position in the White Sox organization. Each position is broken into five parts:. Depth in the rookie levels...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks Named AL Reliever of the Year

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Less than a year ago, the White Sox won the Liam Hendriks sweepstakes, signing the American League Reliever of the Year to a four-year deal. On Wednesday, Hendriks again took home the distinction of Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Last year, he claimed the honor as a member of the A’s.
MLB
MLB

Here are the finalists for MVP, ROY, Cy, MOY

The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday. The 2021 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET each day:. • Monday,...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu won the AL MVP Award a year ago. He followed it up with another productive season for the Chicago White Sox. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that stood out in 2021.

The chants started during the first home series of the season. At least once a game at Guaranteed Rate Field, fans greeted Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu with “MVP! MVP!” when he came to bat. Abreu earned the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award one year ago Friday. He followed up his award-winning season by continuing to be a source of offense in the middle of the ...
MLB
soxmachine.com

Liam Hendriks named American League’s top reliever once again

Liam Hendriks won the American League Reliever of the Year Award in 2020, which is a big reason why the White Sox signed him for a three-to-four-year deal afterward. At least indirectly. Rick Hahn didn’t see Hendriks receive the honor and say to his cohorts, “That award means he’s good! Let me at him!” The body of work reflected by winning Reliever of the Year is what probably drove the decision.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Reasons why Lance Lynn should win the Cy Young Award

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has been nominated as one of the three finalists for the MLB Cy Young Award. He’s going up against New York Yankees Gerrit Cole, and Toronto Blue Jay Robbie Ray. Lynn and the White Sox had an incredible season but ended up falling short...
MLB
FanSided

The Cy Young award: 2021’s most valuable pitchers

The Cy Young award winners will be announced Wednesday. Who should win?. There are three finalists in each league: The AL Cy Young finalists are Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays, and Lance Lynn of the White Sox. The National League Cy Young finalists are...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

