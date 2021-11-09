CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Forecast: VR a $51bn market by 2030

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile virtual reality (VR) is set to see significant growth in the next ten years, with GlobalData estimating it will become a $51 billion (€44bn) industry by 2030, the technology is still not a ‘mainstream success’. The data and analytics company notes that VR’s important role in the future...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Forecast: Telecoms, pay-TV services spending to reach $1.5trn

Worldwide spending on telecommunications and pay-TV services is forecast to reach $1.5 trillion (€1.3trn) in 2021, representing an increase of 1 per cent over 2020, according to the Worldwide Semiannual Telecom Services Tracker from market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The latest forecast is more optimistic than the May...
MARKETS
Advanced Television

DataMiner empowers Meinberg’s Network Management System

Skyline Communications, a global player in AI-powered multi-vendor network management and orchestration software for ICT media and broadband solutions, has presented its collaboration with Meinberg for the development of the new Meinberg Network Management System (mbgNMS), an out-of-the-box solution tailored specifically to manage, monitor and control an entire Meinberg ecosystem end to end.
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Virtual Reality For Game Market Is Booming Worldwide | WorldViz, Magic Leap, Oculus VR, Google

Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Oculus VR, Google, HTC Vive, Unity, Microsoft, Samsung, Magic Leap, WorldViz, Snap Inc., Wevr, Firsthand Technology, NextVR, Nvidia, Prenav, Osterhout Design Group & Marxent Labs.
MARKETS
Advanced Television

Aptitude Software acquires MPP Global

MPP Global, a technology company that helps enterprises transform and embrace the subscription revolution, has been acquired by Aptitude Software Group, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software. The £37.1 million deal combines the strengths of both MPP Global’s subscription management platform, eSuite, with Aptitude’s financial management software...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Data Visualization#Market Research#Globaldata#The Thematic Team#Cagr
Advanced Television

Amino launches operator ready RDK-V

Amino, the global media and entertainment technology solutions provider, has become an RDK Video Accelerator (RDK-VA) member and now has RDK-V devices and software systems ready for deployment. The first device to receive RDK-VA certification will be the R180. The R180 is one of the first devices to be powered...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VR Social Platform Polygon World VR Is About to Open EA Beta

Polygon World VR was independently developed by the Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology team. One of the most attractive features of this product is cross-platform VR social interaction which supports mobile phones, PC, VR social experiences. The beta version will be released in the near future, and about 500 players with VR devices (Oculus Quest2) will be invited to join the early test.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Advanced Television

iQIYI reiterates IP protection commitment

Chinese online entertainment service iQIYI has reiterated its commitment to IP protection through technological innovation. Presenting virtually at the Intellectual Property Protection and Business Environment Optimization forum held as part of 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Gong Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, expressed his wish for more regulatory guidance on IP protection. “Piracy harms the film and television industry. It dampens the passion of creators and stalls the long-term development of the industry,” Gong remarked, adding that “more international cooperation on IP protection will also facilitate technological innovation.”
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Money & Markets: Facebook/Meta’s VR project boosts cryptocurrency

With its name change, Facebook has announced the metaverse. This has boosted cryptocurrency tokens, which have seen price jumps as virtual currencies are well suited to use in the virtual metaverse. It is quite a popular idea that we are all just living in a simulation. The idea is that...
SOFTWARE
gamingrespawn.com

VR Wave Review

The world of virtual reality is special. It fully immerses you into worlds beyond your imagination. You could be escaping a room one minute, then shooting up bad guys to a pumping soundtrack the next. Nothing beats it. Sometimes though, that immersion gets broken. Even in the quietest environments, you can be disturbed, causing you to remember you’re wearing a device on your face. One of these more common annoyances is exclusive to us spectacle wearers. Maybe your lenses keep steaming up, smudging or even the pressure of the headset pushing your glasses onto your face, making it hurt. These are all things that I have become accustomed to in my experience with VR. But then scrolling Facebook one day, I found something that would change my experience for the better. VR Wave, actual prescription lenses specially made for the VR. I had to try them out on my Oculus Quest 2. They also offer lenses for other VR devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Industry majors back GSMA mmWave initiative

Mobile industry trade body the GSMA has instigated a global accelerator initiative to drive awareness of 5G mmWave technology. Operators China Unicom, NTT DOCOMO, Telstra, TIM and, Verizon, and vendors Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies will share mmWave intelligence, best practices and use cases to educate and inspire stakeholders around the world. The accelerator initiative aims to underline the role that mmWave plays in unlocking the full potential of 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Last week, AO, Currys and Studio have all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even more top deals. And this week, Amazon has joined in on the fun, too. Here...
SHOPPING
Advanced Television

Research: Telcos to invest £16m in transformation

Research has revealed that, on average, European telcos plan to invest £16 million (€18.5m) in tech and service development over the coming three years. The research, carried out in the UK, France and Germany on behalf of telecoms technology company Telness Tech, found that virtually all telcos (97 per cent) pledged to make immediate investments to their back-end infrastructure within the next 12 months.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Peach acquires Advalidation

Video advertising workflow and delivery specialist Peach is to acquire Advalidation, a SaaS product focused on improving ad experience and compliance. The official announcement follows a move to acquire Advalidation starting earlier this year, completing September 2021. “The acquisition of Advalidation adds a key component in fulfilling Peach’s mission —...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

The Best VR Headsets for Gaming: Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. While plenty of sci-fi movies have predicted a future dominated by virtual reality, the technology isn’t quite that widespread — yet. But more and more people are starting to discover what the world of VR, which allows you to strap on a headset and become fully immersed in a new environment, actually entails. Games are of course one of the most popular ways to use...
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

YahSat Q3 profits down 38%

Abu Dhabi-based Al Yah Satellite (YahSat) reported Q3 profits of $13.2 million (€11.3m), a 37.8 per cent fall on the same period last year. The fall is doubly disappointing for investors considering YahSat mounted its IPO and listing on the Abu Dhabi bourse in July. YahSat’s profits for the 9-month...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TrendHunter.com

VR-Inspired Watches

Casio is expanding its G-SHOCK portfolio with the all-new G-SHOCK Virtual World collection for men featuring designs inspired by virtual experiences. With minimalist black bezels and sleek bands accented by blue-violet colors, the design of the timepieces "evokes a sense of digital culture and aesthetics." The analog-digital styles bring familiar...
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Study: Brands benefit from ads across mid-sized CTV channels

A Forrester Consulting study commissioned by sell-side digital advertising platform PubMatic uncovers two significant findings. First, brands are unsatisfied with the limited number of media companies that they currently leverage for buying CTV/OTT inventory. Second, mid-sized CTV/OTT publishers present a major opportunity for brands to get more from CTV/OTT, including access to key audiences and higher campaign performance. The study, New Opportunities for Scale and Value in OTT/CTV Advertising, surveyed 307 brand and agency buyers of OTT/CTV inventory in the US and UK.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy