Melbourne hit and run: manhunt as one person dead and another seriously injured

Police are searching for the driver of a red Holden after a hit and run in Carrum Downs, Melbourne, in Victoria.

A driver is on the run after ploughing into several pedestrians in south-east Melbourne, with one person dead and another seriously injured.

A red Holden was driving along Hall Road in Carrum Downs about 7.15am on Tuesday when it struck a number of people near the intersection with Lats Avenue, police said.

One person, who is yet to be identified, died from their injuries at the scene, and another has been flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Holden driver, a Caucasian man in his 30s, ran from the scene on foot. A police search is under way.

He was last seen getting into a black Hyundai SUV, which was seen driving east on Ballarto Road about 7.45am.

Anyone who sees the man or the SUV is urged to contact triple zero.

Hall Road in Carrum Downs has been closed.

More to come …