The Charlotte Hornets will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Wednesday night from the Chase Center. The Hornets have played well to start the season but they will look to rebound after a 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers last game. As for the Warriors, they come into this one with a 5-1 record and will look to keep it going at home after beating OKC by 25 points.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO