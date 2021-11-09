CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

What to watch for in the WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland

By Nick Farrell
WBOY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The journey back to the NCAA Tournament officially begins Tuesday for WVU men’s basketball. Bob Huggins and his new-look Mountaineers will tip off a new season at 7 p.m. against Oakland. WVU is 2-0 all-time against Oakland, as well as 102-10 in home openers. Here are...

www.wboy.com

