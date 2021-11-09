What to watch for in the WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland

In a 60-53 Mountaineer season-opening victory over Oakland Tuesday night at the WVU Coliseum, there were plenty of eye-catching numbers on the stat sheet. On the positive side of its ledger, West Virginia forced 25 Golden Grizzly turnovers, 12 of them from OU’s all-Horizon Conference point guard Jalen Moore, who also was limited to just two of 16 shooting of the basketball. WVU’s defense held Oakland to only 35.5% shooting on field goals as a team, and after falling behind OU 16-11 in the first nine minutes, West Virginia contained the visitors to just one made bucket for the next six minutes to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers’ offensive effort with 18 and 11 points respectively.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO