Jackson blaze shuts down 1½-mile section of Route 571

JACKSON - A 28-year-old male was killed when his truck hit the guardrail and then struck several trees along a wooded area along Jackson Mills Road this weekend, officials said. Officers found the 2009 Ford Ranger at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the woods near the Interstate-195 overpass, authorities said. An...
MIDDLETOWN - Authorities have identified the body that was found in the waters north of Middletown last Saturday, according to the New Jersey State Police. The deceased was identified as Ahmad M. Badran, 25, of Staten Island, New York, authorities said Monday afternoon. How we got here: Body recovered near...
BRICK - The two teen sisters who went missing two weeks ago were located by police Monday and returned home safe. The girls, age 17 and 14, left home in a family member’s 2011 Nissan Murano on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26, and deactivated their social media accounts, according to police.
JACKSON - A township man was arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to lure a child after police released photos of the suspect's car, Jackson Police Capt. Steve Laskiewicz said. Francisco Rosales-Flores, 39, was arrested at his home on Citadel Drive and charged with second-degree luring, police said. The arrest came...
