CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

65-year-old man killed while changing tire on I-71

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0cqfR7vj00

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 159.

According to troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett was outside of his vehicle changing a tire on his disabled horse trailer.

While he was changing the tire, a 2006 red Peterbilt semi-truck traveled off the right side of the road and struck the horse trailer and Covrett, troopers said.

Covrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three horses inside of the trailer were not injured in the crash.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Magic 95.1

Man killed in traffic accident

An Elizabethtown man is dead following a Friday night crash. Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Forest Road, just south of Kedron Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Police say 61-year-old Joseph Kopman of Elizabethtown left the road, hit a ditch and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Accident#Peterbilt
richlandsource.com

Knox County man killed when tractor strikes deer and flips

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A Walhonding man died early Saturday morning after a deer-tractor crash in Butler Township, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jacob Miller, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:48 a.m., the Patrol stated. The crash took place on...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTVQ

UPDATE: 35-year-old man killed in morning traffic crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 35-year-old Lexington man was killed Friday morning when the Lexus sedan he was driving was T-boned as he went through an intersection. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as Aaron Mabry. Mabry was northbound pulling from Victoria Way onto Man o’ War Boulevard...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klkntv.com

UPDATE: 60-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. Officers identified 60-year-old Randy Turner as the victim in the Sunday morning accident. While traveling southbound on S. 48th St. Turner struck the curb several times causing him to be thrown from...
LINCOLN, NE
ValleyCentral

DPS: 65-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle crash

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m. the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on Las Milpas Road when he collided with a Chevrolet Blazer traveling northbound on Old San Juan […]
SAN JUAN, TX
CBS Chicago

Rollover Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Aurora Man

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Aurora. On Sunday afternoon, police said a 23-year-old man driving a Hyundai SUV and 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet sedan collided at Indian Trail and Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora, killing the 23-year-old man. At 3:14 p.m., a report of a rollover crash came into the Aurora’s dispatch center. The intersection was closed for several hours, while traffic investigators reconstructed the accident. At the officers’ and fire department’s arrival on the scene, the impact of the crash forced the Hyundai to land on its roof with the driver partially ejected. The 16-year-old was found uninjured. The fire department extricated the 23-year-old man and transported him to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330. Citizens can also send information or video of this incident to TIPS@apd.aurora.il.us.
AURORA, IL
The Free Press - TFP

46-Year-Old Brandon Man Killed In Friday Crash On I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 46-year-od Brandon Man was killed in a crash Friday that happened around 3:30 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a red Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on the I-75 access road near mile marker 256, south of SR-60. Troopers say a black Jeep SUV...
Shore News Network

26 Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
montanarightnow.com

17-year-old killed in Helena crash

HELENA, Mont. - A teenager was killed and three others were injured after a crash in Helena Sunday around 3 p.m. The fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol said the car was going fast westbound on Birdseye Road and dropped off the right side of the road. MHP said...
HELENA, MT
richlandsource.com

Man killed in Richland County on I-71 when semi hits horse trailer

MANSFIELD -- A 65-year-old Delaware, Ohio, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on I-71 at 2:24 p.m., according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash at mile post 159 in Perry Township closed all northbound lanes of I-71 in Richland County while the crash was investigated, troopers said.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy