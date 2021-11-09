Vanderbilt QB Ken Seals to return to practice ahead of Kentucky game, Clark Lea says

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited about the way we played on Saturday. I thought we played probably our most complete game since early September, and guys are playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of belief. I think it all starts with their preparation. We've been really doing a nice job preparing Monday through Thursday, watching extra film and meeting with coaches, and guys holding each other accountable to make sure that we are prepared. Then going out and having good press practices, and then just kind of cleaning things up on Friday and Saturday. We’re playing faster, we're playing with more confidence, and, obviously, wins help that. We've been successful the last couple of weeks. So, energy has been good around here. We're moving into the next week. Big rivalry game against KU, excited about the challenge go on the road and face a good KU team that we have to have great preparation and guys got to do a great job here early on this week to make sure we have good game plans on all three phases to give ourselves a chance to be successful on Saturday.”

