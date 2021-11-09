CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Vanderbilt QB Ken Seals to return to practice ahead of Kentucky game, Clark Lea says

By Robbie Weinstein
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals will return to practice this week ahead of the Commodores' game against Kentucky, coach Clark Lea said Monday on ESPN 94.9's "Commodore Hour." Seals has missed the last three games as he recovers from what a source told 247Sports is a finger injury. Fellow sophomore Mike Wright...

247sports.com

Lexington Herald-Leader

How Kentucky and Vanderbilt match up — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:. ▪ Kentucky’s Will Levis threw for a career-high 371 yards in UK’s wild 45-42 shootout loss to Tennessee last week. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Penn State transfer completed 31 of 49 passes and fired three touchdown passes. Levis also threw an interception, his 10th this season, that UT’s Alontae Taylor returned 56 yards for a touchdown. Interceptions are a concern this week because a ball-hawking Vanderbilt secondary “makes its living” off of picks.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Vanderbilt buried by first-half woes in loss to Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If Vanderbilt wins an SEC game this season, it will not do so at home. The Commodores fell 34-17 to Kentucky on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium, dropping their 19th straight league contest with the game never in doubt. Kentucky outscored Vanderbilt 24-0 in the second quarter to grab a 31-3 lead at halftime as a majority-blue crowd reveled in another blowout loss for the 'Dores.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clark Lea details sickness moving through Vanderbilt, updates QB situation

Clark Lea said about 12 Commodores had the flu this week, and given the injury to Ken Seals, he couldn’t say which quarterback would start next week. Lea spoke with reporters after a 34-17 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. After Kentucky built a 31-3 lead at halftime, Vanderbilt held UK to 3 points in the second half, as the Commodores inserted Mike Wright to play the second half after the injury to Seals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Right call? Minnesota benefits from controversial touchdown ruling vs. Iowa

We have controversy in Iowa City. Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, Minnesota was facing a 4th-and-2 from Iowa’s 37-yard-line. Coach PJ Fleck elected to go for the first down. Minnesota dialed up play-action and tight end Ko Kieft snuck behind the defense. Quarterback Cole Kramer found him over the top and the 6-foot-5 tight end rumbled for a game-tying score.
IOWA STATE
KFOR

Baylor Upsets Sooners in Waco

Oklahoma's football team struggled on offense, changed quarterbacks twice, and lost to Baylor 27-14 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Kansas game

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited about the way we played on Saturday. I thought we played probably our most complete game since early September, and guys are playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of belief. I think it all starts with their preparation. We've been really doing a nice job preparing Monday through Thursday, watching extra film and meeting with coaches, and guys holding each other accountable to make sure that we are prepared. Then going out and having good press practices, and then just kind of cleaning things up on Friday and Saturday. We’re playing faster, we're playing with more confidence, and, obviously, wins help that. We've been successful the last couple of weeks. So, energy has been good around here. We're moving into the next week. Big rivalry game against KU, excited about the challenge go on the road and face a good KU team that we have to have great preparation and guys got to do a great job here early on this week to make sure we have good game plans on all three phases to give ourselves a chance to be successful on Saturday.”
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

Texas football message boards are ready to fire Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns message boards were calling for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s job after they trailed the Kansas Jayhawks huge on Saturday. The Texas Longhorns’ season did not go as the fanbase had hoped. Just last week, they were handedly beaten by Iowa State. Yet, they had a favorable matchup against the 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks in Week 11. It should have been a sure-fire victory for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

What is the 27 on the Tennessee football field?

Tennessee football has a 27 on the field at Neyland Stadium but what is the number for and why is it there for the Vols in Knoxville?. If you’ve watched Tennessee football this year, you may have noticed a unique feature on the field at Neyland Stadium: A No. 27 in an orange circle at the 27-yard line.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

Lincoln Riley didn’t attend his press conference or coaches show on Tuesday, so naturally, everyone got curious. “My mom texted me and asked if I was OK,” Riley said Thursday on a video press conference when asked if he had heard all the rumors that began immediately swirling. “That was about it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
