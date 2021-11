New Hope is accepting applications for a Part-time Community Employment Specialist to provide employment services to persons with disabilities within Knox and surrounding counties. Applicants must have good oral and written skills, a high school diploma or above must pass a background check and drug test. Must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 yrs old. Please email resume to j_flynn@newhopeind.com.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO