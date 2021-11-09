CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington passes milestone: 10 million COVID vaccine doses given

By Melissa Luck
 5 days ago
Michael Sohn

OLYMPIA, Wash – Washington has reached a milestone in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers have given more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health dashboard, Washington surpassed that total on Saturday.

The state says that 71.1% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Sixty percent of people 12 and older in Spokane County are fully vaccinated, according to DOH.

“Giving out 10 million doses of life-saving vaccine is something we should all be proud of here in Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Knowing that younger kids can now be protected from the worst outcomes of this virus is an incredible relief, not just for parents and families, but for everyone. The more people vaccinated, the more community protection we have, and that’s good for us all.”

Washington residents started getting the vaccine in mid-December.

Current statistics show that people 65 and older are most likely to be vaccinated.

The state numbers don’t yet include kids five to 11 years old; they were just approved to get the vaccine last week.

For full coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine including where you can find appointments, go to kxly.com/vaccine

Comments / 24

Joseph P
5d ago

According to the census bureau there's only 7.615 million in the state of Washington. Another reminder of how the state and media are stating misinformation of the truth. DO YOU STILL BELIEVE WHAT THE STATE AND MEDIA TELLS YOU???

Reply(3)
11
Jay Wells
5d ago

10 million given that's great news! So why are people wearing masks and people with shot still getting covid? People you do realize this is not a true vaccine right? Do a little light reading and you will see that.

Reply
3
Tookie Sandwith
5d ago

And how many have died from the vaccine just getting it

Reply(7)
10
