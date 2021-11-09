CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-K Valley PIAA girls soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 9, 2021

By Michael Love
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum goalkeeper Megan Marston collides with Mars’ Breanna Goerl during the WPIAL Class 3A girls championship game Saturday.

Class 3A

First round

7-2 Plum (19-2-1) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (13-8)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Hollidaysburg High School

Winner plays: Winner of 3-1 Mechanicsburg/12-2 St. Hubert’s in quarterfinals Saturday (site and time TBD)

Plum enters the state playoffs after a runner-up finish to Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL title game at Highmark Stadium. In the 3-1 setback, its third straight to Mars in the WPIAL championship contest, junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored off a rebound in the 58th minute. Killinger leads the Mustangs with 29 goals. Plum enters the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mustangs opened the 2019 state tournament against District 3 champ Manheim Central, and they suffered a 2-1 loss in a game that went to penalty kicks. Only district champs played in the PIAA playoffs last year … Hollidaysburg won its sixth straight District 6 championship with a 2-1 victory over Tyrone in overtime Nov. 3. It was the Tigers’ third straight victory. Junior Abby Bell, senior Natalie Despot and sophomore Chloe Stoehr have been leading goal scorers for the Tigers this season. Stoehr scored the OT winner with an assist from Despot. Freshman Lauren Stevenson tallied Hollidaysburg’s goal in regulation. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster. Hollidaysburg lost to West Allegheny, 2-1, in the 2019 PIAA first round.

