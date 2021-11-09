CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn Named AL Cy Young Award Finalist

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was named one of three finalists for the sport’s top prize for pitchers, earning a shot at the American League Cy Young Award. Lynn will take on New York Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole and...

