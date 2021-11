SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health is expanding the booster shot eligibility to all adults 18 and older, provided they qualify based on the timing of the previous dose of vaccine. On Saturday, KPIX met Shannon Scott at a vaccine clinic in the Bayview. She was there to get her booster shot. “I just decided today was the day,” Scott said. “When I found out they were giving them out here, I came immediately to get mine.” Per FDA recommendations, seniors, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in long-term care facilities, and those who work in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO