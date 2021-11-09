CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insulin cost cap law excludes some Oklahomans suffering from Diabetes

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Many diabetic Oklahomans were looking forward to relief with HB1019, a new law that caps insulin copay prices at $30 for a 30-day supply of insulin. However, since the law went into effect Nov. 1, many patients learned that they don’t quality.

Provin Martin told FOX23 that annually, her insulin, equipment and hospital bills run her around $25,000. Her monthly copay when she goes to the pharmacy is $200.

Martin explained she was looking forward to the reduced copay, but when she went to the pharmacy to pick up her insulin refill, she was shocked at the price of the 30-day supply.

“They said, ‘$242.05,’” Martin recalled. “That is not what I was anticipating starting November first.”

The law refers to the Health Benefit Plan from 1996. This lists coverage plans that qualify for the cap of copay prices.

The Health Benefit plan states that federally insured, self-insured or Medicare patients don’t qualify for laws like HB1019.

This leaves thousands of Oklahomans that struggle with diabetes without financial relief. Only businesses that fully fund insurance are eligible.

Martin said that this stipulation in the law financially devastates Oklahomans.

“I like to compare insulin to oxygen, and if somebody told you that you can only get one tank of oxygen to live on throughout [a month] or oxygen will be $1,000 a month, there’d be a lot more people aware of injustice that comes with being diabetic,” Martin said.

FOX23 reached out to the Oklahoma Health Commission and the Oklahoma Insurance Commission. Neither responded for comment.

