CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

JuggernautAI Community Spotlight #1

By Chad Wesley Smith
jtsstrength.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want to celebrate the awesome members of our JuggernautAI Community who are working hard and crushing PRs. @theironmoose_92 aka Patrick McKiven pulling 710# x3 for a PR. His best was 655# x2 when he...

www.jtsstrength.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Side Journal

PET SPOTLIGHT: Scrat

Meet Scrat! This adorable fella is around 3 months of age and ready for adoption! He’s fully vetted and made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application for Scrat.
ANIMALS
renfrewtoday.ca

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Downtown Renfrew hosts outdoor job fair Thursday

If you’re in the job market, or thinking about getting in, there’s an upcoming job fair in Renfrew. Sherri Harris with Ontrac Employment Resources says the outdoor job festival is a good chance to see what kind of job opportunities are available. Harris says the come dressed for success, with...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
timespub.com

Spotlight: Friends Village

Friends Village is an intentional community for seniors across two beautiful campuses in historic Newtown. We’re led by two important foundations: our years of experience and knowledge in the science and practice of healthy aging, and our Quaker values of simplicity, inclusion, dignity, and purposeful living. This year, our board...
NEWTOWN, PA
vmware.com

VCDX Spotlight: Szymon Ziolkowski

Szymon Ziolkowski began his VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) journey differently than other candidates. He embarked upon the course in 2020, so he learned and took the exam completely remotely. Despite this additional challenge, Szymon is grateful for the experience and the confidence it gave him. “We didn’t have the whiteboard part, so we had to come up with an alternative. This was a totally new aspect. Doing this remotely took some additional level of complexity.”
COMPUTERS
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Grace Weber

R&B songstress Grace Weber began her “The Beautiful Space” tour in her hometown of Milwaukee Friday evening at The Back Room at Colectivo, drawing a sold-out show. Opening for Weber was R&B artist Reggie Becton of LA, whom she collaborated with on the song “Ghost” last year. “It was literally...
MILWAUKEE, WI
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Washington Crossing UMC

If you are looking for a great opportunity to help your child build their basketball skills and friendships in a safe, fun, family-friendly environment without a heavy time commitment, the Crossing Church has the program for you!. The Crossing Church, located in Washington Crossing, PA, is excited to be launching...
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Wyatt
kuaf.com

Spotlight for the week of November 1

This week, two collaborations have caught my eye, thoughtful contemplations about how artists and thinkers can enhance one another’s work in vibrant ways. The first collaboration is an Artist’s talk sponsored by the Art Department of the University of Mississippi. On Thursday, November 4 at 5pm, they’ll be hosting an online conversation with Memphis artist Hamlett Dobbins and his friend and fellow artist Tad Lauritzen Wright. The two began collaborating as the Mellow Mountain Coalition in 2008, passing paintings back and forth, and producing vivid and expressive abstractions in a joyful artistic dialogue.
VISUAL ART
uga.edu

Spotlight on the Arts is underway

The University of Georgia Arts Council is celebrating its 10th annual Spotlight on the Arts festival this month with more than 60 events and exhibitions in the literary, performing and visual arts (schedule). On Tuesday, the Student Spotlight was the centerpiece at Tate Plaza with student performers including an a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Deadlift
fuquay-varina.org

Employee Spotlight

Juan Varela decided to make a career change to the fire service to serve the community he lives in at a higher capacity while having stability to provide for his family. In October of 2019 Juan started the City of Fayetteville Fire Academy and became a full-time firefighter. He transitioned to the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department in April of 2021 after relocating to the Town of Fuquay-Varina and is currently a Firefighter I on C-shift.
JOBS
wku.edu

Zack Van Zant Spotlight

Many Mahurin Honors College (MHC) scholars strive to combine their skills with their passion for serving others, and Zack Van Zant (MHC ‘15) has certainly accomplished that. During his time at WKU, he was an active member in the MHC, helping guide first-year scholars for multiple years as an H4 counselor. Since his graduation in 2015 with his Bachelor’s in Finance with a concentration in financial planning, Zack has likewise guided countless people and families to take control of their finances.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wku.edu

Allie Surina Spotlight

The Mahurin Honors College (MHC) has been cultivating growth in scholars for many years and some graduates have conquered their ascent and started to reach excellence in their professional careers. One such scholar is Allie Surina (MHC ‘12). During her time at WKU, Allie double majored in mathematics and economics, participated in the Chinese Flagship Program, and represented the MHC in rotary meetings in Bowling Green. Allie states that her fellow MHC scholars inspired her to explore her opportunities. She asked herself, “Where can I go? How far can my education take me? What are the opportunities available? Being around other people with a similar mindset and who were really focused on the big impact in foreign service or public service, it really led me to the public sector and in the civic world. I think being around people who have that mentality was incredible, because you are lifted up off of their energy.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
recordargusnews.com

VETERAN SPOTLIGHT

EDITOR’S NOTE — Continuing his annual Veterans Day tradition, Record- Argus reporter — and veteran himself — Earl Corp, will profile a veteran each day this week through Veterans Day. SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP — When Veterans Day rolls around, we pay homage to guys who served in Korea and Vietnam; we don’t often think about guys like Joe Ferry, who […]
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: The Birches at Newtown

Lending a helping hand provides purposeful moments. While memories elude George Forsyth, his servant’s heart prevails. George selflessly serves others – it’s a trait instilled from youth. Born and raised in Newtown, George comes from a well-known family of volunteer firefighters, starting with his father. It’s a legacy that continued...
NEWTOWN, PA
Business Insider

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Shines a Spotlight on Excellence in Community Service

"These stories remind us that restaurants are the heartbeat of our local communities, creating jobs, stimulating the economy, and serving as a place for people to come together," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "Even when their doors may have been temporarily closed, these businesses found a way to engage with their communities, always putting the well-being of their employees and guests first."
RESTAURANTS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Fashion Gem Apparel

It’s 7:00am and you’re deciding whether you should press the snooze button for a few more Z’s or grab your phone to scroll your Facebook feed? Is that even a question?. You choose the latter, of course. After “liking” some posts, commenting on that cute photo your friend posted, you check out the Fashion Gem Apparel VIP group for some much-needed outfit inspo!
NEWTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy