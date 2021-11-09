JuggernautAI Community Spotlight #1

The Mahurin Honors College (MHC) has been cultivating growth in scholars for many years and some graduates have conquered their ascent and started to reach excellence in their professional careers. One such scholar is Allie Surina (MHC ‘12). During her time at WKU, Allie double majored in mathematics and economics, participated in the Chinese Flagship Program, and represented the MHC in rotary meetings in Bowling Green. Allie states that her fellow MHC scholars inspired her to explore her opportunities. She asked herself, “Where can I go? How far can my education take me? What are the opportunities available? Being around other people with a similar mindset and who were really focused on the big impact in foreign service or public service, it really led me to the public sector and in the civic world. I think being around people who have that mentality was incredible, because you are lifted up off of their energy.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO