The world of everyday carry can sometimes seem a bit insular, with many brands often taking a tactical approach to the design of their EDC gear. And while there certainly isn’t anything wrong with tactical EDC gear — we feature loads of military-inspired loadouts on this site — we do think it’s a good idea to mix up our everyday carry now and then. Sometimes, dare we say it, we might even like to get a little fancy with our EDC. And nothing says fancy like gold. While an EDC composed of all-gold items seems a bit ostentatious to us, a crop of black gear featuring just a touch of gold — like Luminox’s dynamite new Pacific Diver Black & Gold watch — offers up the perfect blend of tactical utility and elevated luxury.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO