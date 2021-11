I recently interviewed Assaad Razzouk, CEO of Gurin Energy and host of “The Angry Clean Energy Guy” podcast, for CleanTech Talk, and — wow — was it an eye-opening discussion! Our conversation centered around several key examples of greenwashing that have been harming the world for years. First, Assaad gives us a brief history of his own career, which started in the financial industry. It was on a 2006 trip to China about a project that involved trying to capture methane from a coal power plant. He could see the effects of the coal power plant right in front of his face while being in the community. He started to wake up to the environmental crises we’re facing (including the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and public health crises from pollution) and decided to change course.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO