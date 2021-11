Rotary engines are typically associated with the Mazda RX-7 and old airplanes, but in the late 1960s, another vehicle added itself to the rotary roster. That was the Mercedes-Benz C111. Never put into production, the C111 was an experimental vehicle that delved into studying top speed and aerodynamics and was a radical influence on cars to come. Unfortunately, the project was aborted before it even began due to some problems that are all too familiar to Wankel drivers.

