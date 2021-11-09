CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-China state council's think tank held meeting with property developers, banks -source

 5 days ago

(Corrects headline to clarify it is the think tank of the state council that held the meeting)

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China state council’s think tank has held a meeting with property developers and banks in the southern city of Shenzhen, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told Reuters.

Participants at the meeting, which took place on Monday, included China Vanke, Kaisa Group, Ping An Bank, China Citic Bank, China Construction Bank and CR Trust, according to the source.

Investors are concerned about a broadening liquidity crisis in China’s property sector, with a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in some developers’ shares and bonds in recent weeks. (Reporting By Shen Yiming, Cheng Leng and Clare Jim, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Construction Bank#Bank Of China#Think Tank#China Citic Bank#The State Council#China State Council#Kaisa Group#Ping An Bank#Cr Trust
