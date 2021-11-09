CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico arrests businessman in Pegasus spyware case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Monday they have arrested a businessman on charges he used the Pegasus spyware to spy on a journalist. The software marketed by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists around the world. Mexico...

KEYT

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords. Those subject to the $5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.
Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
Mexico Detains Man Implicated in Pegasus Spy Plot Against Journalist

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican man was arrested on allegations of cyber spying on a journalist using Pegasus, a global spy tool that has been used to hack smartphones, according to the attorney general on Monday. The suspect was detained last week in the central city of Queretaro and...
Mexico makes first arrest in Pegasus espionage scandal

Santiago de Querétaro, State of Querétaro — The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reports the arrest of one of those believed involved in Pegasus espionage. According to the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), Juan Carlos G, involved in illegal espionage with the Pegasus software during...
How the ‘Craigslist of Guns’ Helps Arm Cartels in Mexico

Asked about Armslist and online gun sales in the U.S., Alejandro Celorio, principal legal adviser for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told VICE News that the country “has one gun store in the entire nation and issues fewer than 50 gun permits per year,” and strict domestic laws “make it virtually impossible for criminals to lawfully obtain guns in Mexico.”
US adds Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware to 'black list'

US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on the list of restricted companies, after determining the firm supplied software used to target officials and journalists. The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software. Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target's messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing. "These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent," the US Commerce Department said in a statement.
Biden administration blacklists NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

The United States on Wednesday added the Israeli spyware company NSO Group to its “entity list,” a federal blacklist prohibiting the company from receiving American technologies, after determining that its phone-hacking tools had been used by foreign governments to “maliciously target” government officials, activists, journalists, academics and embassy workers around the world.
U.S. blacklists Israeli firm NSO after Pegasus spyware scandal

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added Israeli cyber intelligence companies NSO and Candiru to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. government has targeted Israeli...
Border crossings by Haitian migrants plunged in October, CBP data show

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about...
How Pegasus took spyware's potency to a new level

Spyware is used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to track criminals and terrorists. In the hands of repressive governments, it can be a tool used against enemies. Human rights groups accuse Israeli software maker NSO and its Pegasus technology of enabling some governments to snoop on journalists, activists and business executives. While the company says it has controls in place to minimize such misuse, it was among those singled out in November as part of a U.S. government effort to combat cyber threats.
US cuts off Pegasus developer: What you need to know about this spyware

It's a doozy of a case of digital spying. Security researchers have revealed evidence of attempted or successful installations of Pegasus, software made by Israel-based cybersecurity company NSO Group, on 37 phones belonging to activists, journalists and businesspeople. They appear to have been targets of secret surveillance by software that's intended to help governments pursue criminals and terrorists.
Hungarian official: Government bought, used Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A senior official with Hungary’s ruling party has acknowledged for the first time that the government has purchased a powerful spyware tool, which was allegedly used to target the digital devices of several journalists, businesspeople and an opposition politician. It was the first time a Hungarian official confirmed the government’s use of the Pegasus spyware, which infiltrates phones to collect personal and location data and can surreptitiously control the phone’s microphones and cameras. The official insisted Thursday that Hungary’s security services and Interior Ministry had acted legally in every case of surveillance. But opposition politicians have demanded answers to why Pegasus was used to spy on critical journalists and businesspeople.
CEO-designate of Pegasus spyware's NSO Group resigns after US sanctions

Multiple Israeli news outlets are reporting that Itzik Benbenisti, the person slated to become the new CEO of controversial spyware company NSO Group, has resigned just two weeks after accepting the role. The Jerusalem Post and Haaretz reported that Benbenisti decided against replacing current CEO Shalev Hulio after the US...
