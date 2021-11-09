Form 4 Beam Therapeutics Inc. For: Nov 05 Filed by: MARAGANORE JOHN

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ABVC BioPharma, Inc.(Nasdaq: ABVC), a biotechnology company specializing in botanically based solutions that deliver high efficacy with low toxicity for improved health outcomes, today announced the receipt of $4,245,000 in additional gross proceeds from the exercise of Series A warrants issued in the company's August 3, 2021, public offering of securities. Investors participating in ABVC’s financing exercised a total of 673,723 Series A warrants at a price of $6.30 per share. Combined with the Company's underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares, in which the Company announced the receipt of gross proceeds of $6,875,000, the Company has received an aggregate of approximately $11,120,000 as of November 9, 2021.

