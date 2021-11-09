‘Get the shot, stay safe’: Kids line up to get COVID shots at Kaiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Locally, it was a big day in the effort to vaccinate children against COVID-19.

Monday morning, Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento administered shots to children ages 5 to 11.

Seven-year-old Heavenly Hutchinson was a little nervous when her time came to get the shot. But right after, those nerves went away.

“That doesn’t hurt! That doesn’t hurt! That doesn’t hurt!” Heavenly exclaimed.

The second grader was one of dozens of children ages 5 to 11 to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Kaiser’s Bruceville Center Vaccination Station in South Sacramento.

Approximately 28 million children nationwide became eligible for the vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Heavenly’s mother, Amanda Scott, told FOX40 that getting her child vaccinated brought some comfort.

“I’m relieved and I know my parents are very proud of her as well,” Scott said. “Like I said, we just want to keep everybody well.”

At Kaiser, they tried to make the experience as child-friendly as possible. They handed out Donald Duck stickers, and then kids went to the #igottheshot sign to take a selfie.

Doctors also had a message for parents who may still be on the fence.

“You’re a good parent for being curious, but also, this is a safe vaccine. It is a smaller dose for the kids — about one-third what the adults got,” said Dr. Nicole Makram, a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician. “But it’s actually otherwise actually the same vaccine. We’ve had millions of people get the vaccine and we know how wonderfully safe it is.”

And the kids who were vaccinated Monday had their own messages.

“Get the shot, stay safe,” said 10-year-old Isabel Weatherall.

“Definitely get it. It doesn’t hurt,” Heavenly said.

Vaccinations for kids at Kaiser Permanente are by appointment only. To sign your child up, click or tap here .

