Nipomo, CA

One injured in structure fire in Nipomo

By Julia Nguyen
 5 days ago
NIPOMO, Calif. -- One person was injured in a structure fire in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a structure fire on 400 block of Neptune in Nipomo.

Fire crews arrived at a double-wide mobile home on fire.

One person suffered burn injuries from the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Early reports from fire officials said there may have been a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews later learned that this person was not at home as previously feared.

The fire was contained.

The cause is under investigation.

