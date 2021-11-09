CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘How Not To Suck At Money’: Invesco, Sports Legends Discuss Financial Literacy At Georgia Tech

By Valencia Jones
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — When entering the adult world, it’s no secret that managing your finances can be hard, but an Atlanta-based investment company has unveiled a new game designed to teach young adults and college students more about financial literacy.

One day before Georgia Tech tipped off its basketball season, Invesco tipped off college students about its financial literacy game called “ How Not To Suck at Money. ” It’s an online interactive tool providing financial education. Investco joined a panel of sports legends on campus on November 8, 2021, to discuss the realities of managing money. “The way we play, we’ve got to be hard-nosed, and it’s sort of kind of the same way with finances,” said Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Josh Pastner.

Panelists shared their personal experiences and lessons learned. “It’s about balance and understanding there is a saving for a rainy day,” said Invesco Chief Marketing and Analytics Officer Emily Pachuta. She also urged students to not be afraid to accept a little advice from their parents. “You’d be surprised. They might share with you their mistakes as well.”

WNBA Hall of Famer Swin Cash says it’s about investing and making the right plays with your money. “You have to know who’s on your team. You have to understand the fundamentals, the basics, in order to build it up and have success,” she said. Sports Journalist Taylor Rooks moderated the panel and shared some money secrets, which include borrowing smart, spending with intention and letting your money work for you. “Save for when things go sideways, and pay yourself first,” Rooks said.

Just like sports, success may not happen overnight, but that’s ok. “Everybody always seems to have some idea of how they’re going to get rich quickly, the investment they’re gonna make,” said Senior Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Finance Jonathan Clarke. A little practice and patience can create a successful future, especially when it comes to to finances.

To play the “How Not To Suck at Money” game and learn financial literacy tips, click here .

