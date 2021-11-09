CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm Says Pennsylvania To Get Billions Of Dollars Under Infrastructure Deal

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is going to get billions of dollars under President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal that Congress approved last Friday.

In an interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano spoke with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who says states like Pennsylvania are big winners.

For years, everybody has known America’s infrastructure was crumbling. But until now no president, Republican or Democratic, has been able to cut a deal to invest money into rebuilding. That changed Friday when the Democratic U.S. House, with 13 Republicans, approved a compromise bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

It’s a $1.2 trillion bill, a lot less than some think is needed, but a start at rebuilding roads, bridges, airports, ports, railroads and high-speed broadband service in all parts of the nation.

Granholm said over 3,500 bridges and 7,500 miles of highways in Pennsylvania would be immediate beneficiaries, along with many other infrastructure needs.

“Pennsylvania is going to get $1.6 billion for bridge and road repair. Under the bipartisan infrastructure deal, especially older cities have a lot of lead pipes, lead pipes are going to be removed,” Granholm said. “There are a lot of homes that have leaky windows, leaky insulation. There is a huge amount for weatherization of homes. There is a huge amount for capping of abandoned oil and gas wells.”

Overall, road and bridge work in this state totals a minimum of $13 billion. Other big-ticket items include $2.8 billion for public transit, $1.4 billion for water infrastructure to provide safe drinking water and $355 million for airport upgrades.

Granholm said the bill also includes money to upgrade the power grid with more storm-resilient power lines and to install electric vehicle charging stations coast to coast.

Local Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan bill, including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly — who called the spending inflationary — and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler — who called the bill socialist. Democrats U.S. Reps. Mike Doyle and Conor Lamb supported the measure.

Bobby C.
5d ago

No politicians ever talked about infrastructure bills because it was considered political suicide until President Trump brought it up. Now all politicians are jumping on the band wagon.

Rosemary Chess
5d ago

Does this mean that they will not put toll booths on I-79 and forget about the per-mile tax on vehicles? I think those ideas need to be scrapped.

Andrea Chackan DiGiacomo
5d ago

Now for the multimillion dollar question, will the funds be actually used for roads and bridges or to line the pockets of the Dems special interest groups?

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Infrastructure deal expected to fund over $3 billion to Idaho essential services

Billions of dollars to address daily essential services including roads, water and broadband are headed to Idaho as President Joe Biden prepares to sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal after a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill Friday. The White House held a Tuesday press...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: Administration Prepared To Take Action To Keep People From Getting Hurt At Gas Pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gasoline prices continue to spike in this region and around the nation, up to $3.55 a gallon locally. In an exclusive interview on Monday with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granhom, KDKA money editor Jon Delano asked about the administration’s response to this issue. Delano: How important are gasoline price increases to you and the president? Granholm: It is hugely important. Obviously, it affects people’s ability, especially during the holiday season, to buy presents. It’s a huge pocketbook issue. It’s supply and demand, says Granholm, and right now, with the pandemic easing and Americans back to work and on the road,...
U.S. POLITICS
mynews13.com

Transportation department 'gearing up' for billions of dollars in infrastructure projects

The Biden administration is preparing to oversee billions of dollars in infrastructure projects around the country, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at the White House on Monday, three days after the bipartisan infrastructure passed the U.S. House of Representatives, sending it to the president’s desk. The infrastructure deal includes money...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Energy Secretary Granholm hopes gas doesn’t soar to $4 a gallon

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she hopes gas prices don’t hit $4 a gallon — but she acknowledged that President Biden has no sway with OPEC to increase supply. In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Dana Bash pointed out that the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.42, according to AAA, and predictions for crude oil prices could push it up another 50 percent by next summer.
TRAFFIC
ksro.com

California Will get $45.5 Billion from Infrastructure Bill

California stands to receive the greatest share among all states of the recently-passed infrastructure bill. The state will receive 45-and-a-half billion dollars from the one-point-two trillion dollar infrastructure package. State officials say the money will create jobs and update roads and bridges around California. The money will be allocated over five years. The largest portion of the state’s share — 25-and-a-third billion dollars — will go toward highway programs with another four-point-two-billion for bridge replacement and repairs. The package also includes 84-million dollars for prevention of wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Argus Observer Online

What Idaho will get under new infrastructure bill

(The Center Square) – Idaho will receive $2 billion under the infrastructure bill that cleared Congress last week and that President Joe Biden has pledged to sign. The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act won final approval Friday in the House of Representatives with the help of 13 Republicans voting in favor. Those votes were needed after six Democrats voted against the measure, saying it does not spend enough. It passed the Senate in August.
IDAHO STATE
